Homes to start losing access to insurance within 15 years – report

Homes on parts of New Zealand’s coast will begin losing access to affordable insurance within 15 years, according to a stark new report.

Wellington will be hit first, and Christchurch hardest, but all four major cities will be affected, according to new research led by climate and insurance specialist Belinda Storey for the Deep South National Science Challenge.

By 2050, at least 10,000 homes in our biggest cities will be effectively uninsurable, however spiking premiums and policy exclusions could start being felt as soon as a decade from now, it concluded.

In Wellington, just 12cm of sea level rise could see average premiums more than quadruple for about 1700 homes, the report estimates – if insurers fully priced the increased risk into policies.

At those levels, people may effectively find they have no insurance cover, said Storey.

Currently, she said, people in safer parts of New Zealand seemed to be subsidising riskier locations, but there would be “intense” pressure to change that as climate change altered the patterns of risk.

Losing insurance would have knock-on effects for mortgages, because banks typically require borrowers to have insurance. Difficulty borrowing for home loans could in turn make properties hard to sell, the report said.

The Insurance Council, which has seen the report, said it expected companies would keep covering existing customers – at higher premiums and excesses – but might decline new customers in risky places.

The study only looked at effects on insurance for homes within 1km of the coast, and that already have a 1 per cent annual chance of flooding without sea level rise.

In Auckland, 540 homes were identified as being in the risk zone. Their insurance premiums to cover flooding would be five times as large as today (reaching $10,000 a year) after 15cm of sea level rise, if insurers fully priced the increased risk into policies, the report found.

Christchurch and Dunedin have the largest numbers of homes affected by premiums quadrupling or worse – at least 4850 and 3100, respectively, after 13-14cm of sea level rise.

Monique Ford/Homed Researcher Belinda Storey of Climate Sigma says many coastlines, including Wellington’s southern waterfront, have properties that are likely to be uninsurable within two decades due to the rising sea level.

Rising sea levels boost the top range of storm surges, letting them reach further inland, meaning just 10cm of sea-level rise in Wellington will make a flood that might have occurred once every 100 years a one-in-20-year occurrence.

Storey said the numbers of homes counted as being affected were very conservative: for one thing, the study did not look at river flooding, which potentially affects many more New Zealanders than coastal floods. Modelling of how badly river floods will increase with warmer temperatures (which cause more intense rain) is still under way.

“We expect the true number of homes facing coastal insurance retreat to be higher, and the number on our inland floodplains to be far higher,” the report says. Victoria University’s Sally Owen and Ilan Noy and Niwa’s Christian Zammit co-authored the research with Storey.

ROSA WOODS Wellington’s small tidal range puts parts of the city first in line to lose insurance from sea level rise.

The report doesn’t map affected neighbourhoods, because the quality of flood risk data was inconsistent, Storey said.

Major projects are under way to better map the parts of the coast that will be worst affected by sea level rise.

Storey said the Government should require councils to create local risk maps using this information, and to note the risk on property LIMs – and it should legally protect councils from being sued by landowners for highlighting the danger.

“You can’t rely on the market to signal this. By the time you lose insurance, you’ve already heavily invested in your single largest asset and you’re in harm’s way.”

Although the report only looks at four cities, it offers clues for the whole country: Storey found coasts with a small tidal range will be affected first, because storm surges are less likely to be absorbed within the normal tidal range.

That’s why cities such as Wellington, Napier and Tauranga will see their flood risk spike before Auckland, New Plymouth and Nelson, which have greater natural tidal buffers.

Current estimates project the sea level to rise by at least 10cm by 2040 and about 25-30cm by 2060. These changes are considered “baked in” to the climate system, whatever happens with carbon emissions, because of the lag between people releasing greenhouse gases, and seeing the full effects of warming on melting ice and warming oceans. If carbon emissions were higher or lower than the report assumed, it would only change the outcome by a few years, Storey said.

The report uses elevation data, land information records and Niwa modelling of extreme sea levels to draw its conclusions. While insurance companies wouldn’t reveal their exact risk cut-off points to Storey, she said anecdotal evidence from the insurance industry suggested companies started pulling out at 2 per cent annual flood risk and there was full retreat by 5 per cent. However, evidence from the UK suggested insurers could retreat much sooner, she said.

Hardening the coasts with seawalls would only buy time and might encourage people to keep building in risky places and delay moving away, she said.

The Insurance Council’s Tim Grafton said insurers were likely to continue to cover existing homeowners in climate-change threatened areas, but premiums and excesses would increase, for example, a property could have a $500 excess for fire damage but a $10,000 excess for flood damage.

However, companies might choose not to take on new customers in risky areas in 15 to 20 years, he said.

He agreed with Storey that New Zealand should not be allowing new development in risky areas –something that is still happening in several parts of the country.

By the numbers

Residential properties located within the 1 per cent annual flood risk zone as modelled by Niwa. Note this only includes properties within 1km from the coast.

Auckland: 540

Wellington: 1740

Christchurch: 4850

Dunedin: 3100

Point at which sea level rise reaches 5 per cent annual flood risk + expected median premiums for flood cover (without coastal retreat).