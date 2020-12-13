Weekly water monitoring starts with alert level 1 likely before Christmas for Hamilton, Waipā

Hamilton relies on the Waikato River as a water source for thousands of homes.

Hamilton city and Waipā district water users can expect to be put into the first level of conservation measures ahead of Christmas.

The cautious approach was prompted by low sources of water in Lake Taupō and the Waikato River which had not fully recovered from the drought of 2019-20.

That was when the Waipā District Council was forced to put Te Awamutu, Pirongia and Ōhaupō into water alert level 4 for the first time meaning no use of outdoor water, car washing, hosing and pool top-ups were banned.

Climate change was expected to bring longer and more intense droughts, as rising temperatures make New Zealand's climate more turbulent.

Waipā and neighbour Hamilton City Council are working in a sub-region partnership to monitor water levels every week, and meet fortnightly to discuss any changes to the alert level.

They are also watching data provided by Mercury Energy, which maintains the water level in Lake Taupō and eight other Waikato lakes including Karapiro near Cambridge.

Details of the “Summer Campaign” were presented to the Waipā District Council’s service delivery committee by water services manager Martin Mould and compliance and improvement team leader Renee Coutts.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff The Waikato River feeds the Lake Karapiro hydro-electric dam, which is operated by Mercury Energy.

Mould said moving to water alert level 1 was likely before Christmas and it was about putting people back into that water conservation mode.

Councillor Marcus Gower said there had been some “kick back” from people who needed water for their businesses when the restrictions were put in place last summer.

He said garden centres and nurseries thought they weren’t informed soon enough, about the water restrictions, and they struggled to manage their stock.

“Do we have a campaign where we could talk to nurseries and garden centres, to at least say, hey, we are coming into some water restrictions?” Gower said.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Lake Karapiro looking towards Maungatautari. Waipā District Council will be monitoring river levels weekly and reviewing lake water level data from Mercury Energy.

Mould said the council would learn from last year but businesses who relied on water should know restrictions were likely, if it was another long summer.

Gower thought the council should still speak with key commercial leaders in the community.

Renee Coutts said the alert level 4 status last summer provided plenty of scope for the council to reflect on what it could do better, if a similar situation occurs again.

“So we would really like to engage with the commercial aspect a little bit sooner, if the summer looked like we were heading towards level 4 again.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Chris Parkes, in February, when water restrictions put a stop to his Te Awamutu garden shop business.

Te Awamutu business owner Chris Parkes operated The Garden Shop on Market St and said 2020 had seen the best and worst of circumstances.

When level 4 was introduced, customers stopped buying flowers, veggies and seedlings because they weren’t allowed to water them.

No sooner had summer ended when the Covid-19 alert levels started. Parkes had to close his shop but customers “cleaned out” his stock of veggie plants for their home gardens.

Post lockdown “was crazy” as sales picked up and a healthy spring shopping season showed interest in gardening remained high.

Parkes said he welcomed any way the council could give him a heads up about water restrictions.

“In [water alert] level 1, people are still planting but if they throw a level 3 at us, all of a sudden people can’t plant and water.

“We’ve got a lot of stock here and if we know a change is coming, we can reduce stock before the water alert level changes.”

The backyard pop-up swimming pool will be one of the targets for the Waipā District Council’s Smart Water Education initiative for the 2020-21 summer.

Renee Coutts said the backyard pools had marked a resurgence in popularity in recent years, good for families escaping the heat but notorious for high water use.

“They are inflatable, cheap, easy to come by, but we need to encourage people to stop refilling them every two or three days.

“The message we want to get through is around using a cover over the pool, some form of water treatment and getting people to wipe their feet to stop grass getting in the pool.”

Smart Water Education would also have a focus on water conservation for hotels, motels and gyms that use residential water for showers.

Rainwater Harvesting Workshops run by GoEco, to show people how to harvest rainwater at home for outdoor use, sold out in November.

A scavenger hunt to find and keep free, 310-litre rainwater tanks, proved a popular way to promote the workshops.

Coutts said the tanks came with a downpipe diverter kit, to capture rainwater from the roof of a house or garage, for example.

“It’s not for potable water but can be used outdoors for the garden, and it’s just another way to raise some good awareness of water conservation ahead of summer.”