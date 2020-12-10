Climate declaration just 'rhetoric', Thames Coromandel Mayor maintains after High Court ruling

A coastal mayor says a climate change declaration is just “a bunch of words on a piece of paper”, despite a high court judge ordering the council to reconsider signing it.

In a judgement released from Hamilton High Court on Tuesday, Justice Matthew Palmer quashed the Thames-Coromandel District Council's decision not to sign the Local Government New Zealand Declaration on Climate Change as “unlawful”.

About 67 mayors and chairs of local councils have signed the declaration, where they urge responsive leadership on the issue and pledge to outline their key commitments to climate change.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie

Justice Palmer said the council's decision mostly relied on a mayor's report raising concerns about legal and financial consequences of the declaration.

But given the importance of climate change, the council should have done a thorough analysis of the declaration or considered community consultation for it, he said.

Thames Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie told Stuff the council needed time to figure out how, or if, it would reconsider the declaration.

She did not commit to consulting with the community about it.

“It’s just a declaration, it’s a whole lot of words, rhetoric around nothing substantive, so what do you consult on?

“To go out and consult with the community about a bunch of words on a piece of paper, as opposed to real dollars being spent on infrastructure, is a big cost.”

Thames, pictured, and the Coromandel Peninsula are likely to be highly impacted by climate change, a High Court ruling says.

But Goudie also told Stuff the High Court’s decision showed the declaration could potentially have legal effect.

In his judgement, Justice Palmer said the declaration was an aspirational, political document. But in signing it, there could be a legal expectation councils follow through on their pledge to outline key climate change commitments.

Goudie said this could raise issues for other councils, who signed the declaration as an "aspirational goal”.

“I’m not signing my name to anything unless I know what that actually means in terms of the obligations, the liabilities, the risks and the fiscal impact,” Goudie said

Justice Palmer said the declaration could "directly affect" the rights of ratepayers and citizens of the district.

And Thames Coromandel district was likely to be highly impacted by climate change effects, such as rising sea levels, pressure on water management and increased risk of flooding, he said.

Goudie denied she made a mistake not signing the declaration, saying she was “absolutely" taking the effects of changing climate seriously.

She wanted to do “real work on the ground” – the council was developing shoreline management and adaptation plans – rather than signing words on paper.

Hauraki Coromandel Climate Action (HCCA) chair Denis Tegg said the decision was a “significant one” for climate action.

Hauraki Coromandel Climate Action chair Denis Tegg

He said Goudie’s stance the declaration was simply “rhetoric” misinterpreted its importance.

The decision rates climate change issues as importantly as fundamental human rights issues.

“The Judge says that if a council signs a declaration like this, there could be, in some circumstances, a legitimate expectation that they will follow through on it.

“If they don’t then follow through constituents may have the ability to legally challenge councils.

“[Climate change] impacts are so widespread that councils can’t just kick this one to touch,” Tegg said.

The HCCA took the Thames Coromandel council to court in 2019, after its decision not to sign the declaration outraged some members of the community.

At the time, Tegg said the council's decision-making process was “appalling”.