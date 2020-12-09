Genesis Energy pledges to ditch coal and gas twice as fast

One of the country's biggest coal users – Genesis Energy, the owner of the Huntly power plant – has accelerated plans to replace its fossil-fueled electricity with renewables.

The electricity generator wants to cut its annual emissions by 1.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2025. For context, that’s more than half the annual emissions of the Huntly power station, and more than 1/80th of New Zealand’s total emissions.

The plan will double the pace of Genesis’ earlier goals – and is equivalent to removing more than 272,000 petrol cars from the road for a year.

But Genesis isn’t prepared to bid adieu to coal and gas altogether, arguing it’s better for the planet to maintain cheap and reliable electricity and use it to promote electrification of planet-heating cars and heaters.

By burning coal and natural gas to generate power, Genesis emits 2.7m tonnes of carbon dioxide each year from its total operations, including Huntly. The generator had already committed to building the Waipipi wind farm – the first turbines started turning last month – and a solar farm to reduce this total.

Together, these projects will slash an estimated 550,000 tonnes of emissions off the company’s annual carbon footprint.

At a company event on Wednesday, Genesis Energy’s chief executive Marc England​ said the company will likely need a couple more big projects over the next five years to meet its new goal. It’s also planning to cut emissions from the LPG and natural gas it sells, which are responsible for another 1.4m tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Genesis Energy, which owns the Huntly power station, has announced an ambitious pledge to cut its carbon footprint.

If demand doesn’t rise, Genesis’ new renewable power stations would increase the country’s share of renewable power to 93 per cent, England said. Currently, around 80 per cent of our electricity each year comes from renewable stations, and more if we’ve had a lot of rain.

The new renewable power stations would provide more of the country’s day-to-day power needs – what the industry calls baseload.

“Huntly isn’t just backup power. We often kid ourselves that it is… [but] it's actually also baseload power. We have an opportunity to displace that baseload power,” England said.

However, England saw a role for the fossil fuel-burning Huntly station to remain as a back-up, when demand for electricity outstrips the supply renewable stations can provide.

Mike Scott/Stuff The Huntly power station burns coal and natural gas to create electricity. Genesis sees a role for the plant as a back-up.

He questioned the Government’s goal to have a 100 per cent renewable grid by 2030, which he thought would be very expensive and challenging. “For the next decade we might be better using this electricity we have to decarbonise other sectors.”

By aiming to cut 1.2m tonnes of carbon dioxide from its annual footprint, the company is aligned with international goals to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The plans have been verified by the Science Based Targets initiative, an independent organisation that assesses and approves companies’ climate goals.

“Signing up to a science-based target will help set priorities, focus our thinking, planning and drive innovation,” England said.

The plans aren’t in response to the announced closure of the Tiwai smelter, the company said, and would happen independently of Tiwai’s fate. The smelter uses about 13 per cent of the country’s electricity, so the hydro-produced power it uses would be freed up if it exits the country.