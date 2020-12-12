Happy Birthday Paris climate agreement, now please do some work

Climate activists tell us about the green Government policy they most want to see in 2021.

ANALYSIS: The Paris Agreement for stopping climate change turns five today, and, instead of a birthday cake, it will get something better: countries will start meeting their promises.

Hailed as a “turning point”, the agreement eventually got virtually all the world’s big polluters to make carbon-cutting pledges. On New Year’s Day 2021, they’ll have to start honouring them.

Recent carbon neutral announcements from China, Japan and South Korea, and the demise of US President Donald Trump, have prompted environmental groups to say the goal of keeping temperatures well inside 2C is finally within reach.

Now, countries have a year to put forward even better targets, before the next big climate summit, in Glasgow.

READ MORE:

* NZ rated 'insufficient' on climate action, again

* Eat plants to help the climate, IPCC report suggests

* PCE climate change report: all you need to know



Some countries will announce their big plans at a birthday event for Paris today, however, New Zealand appears to have nothing new to offer the 5-year-old.

So, what's in our current promise, and can we meet it?

Sleepy start

Before Paris was born, in the 1990s, New Zealand promised to cut emissions under the Kyoto Protocol.

Since Kyoto is now nearing 30, you might think the difficult mahi would be well underway by now.

In reality, our real emissions have grown by a quarter since 1990, with road transport pollution doubling.

Emissions have been hovering around 80 million tonnes a year since about 2003. That’s a high footprint per capita.

Recently, the Government has improved the scaffolding around our emissions efforts.

It placed a long-awaited cap on the quantity of emissions that can be traded inside the Emissions Trading Scheme, installed an independent Climate Change Commission, to map the path to carbon neutrality, and told big companies to be more transparent about the risks climate changes poses to their bottom lines.

But the actual work of building a cleaner system has been delayed again and again.

Pine pay-off?

A lot of the heavy lifting in New Zealand’s climate balance sheet has been done by the humble pine tree.

New Zealand has used its vast swathes of pre-1990 plantation pines – planted for logging, not climate reasons – to offset large chunks of emissions.

But that has been a mixed blessing.

The decades-old pine forests made us look great in 1990, when their carbon-sucking powers offset half of the country’s emissions.

Then came harvest time. Every couple of decades, the Government’s carbon balance sheet takes a hit -- at least, until the felled pines grow back.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Pine plantations’ harvest cycles have been causing swings in our emissions balance.

In a stunning case of unintended consequences, an early attempt to curb climate pollution, by bringing forests into the ETS, prompted many landowners to pre-emptively pull out of pine and convert land to dairying, increasing the sources of greenhouse gases, while shrinking the forest sink.

At last count, in 2018, forests offset almost a third of our emissions.

The next harvest cycle is due in the mid-2020s, smack in the middle of the first decade of our commitment under Paris.

Short of drastic emissions cuts, New Zealand’s net climate balance will look worse then than it does today, despite our efforts in the meantime.

Officials who track emissions at the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) have started keeping a new set of accounts, excluding forests planted before 1990, to smooth out the wild swings. They say this gives a truer picture – though critics say we’re using accounting to avoid facing our problems.

No matter how you count the trees, though, there are only so many a country can plant before it runs out of viable land.

Getting to net zero carbon means slashing emissions at the sources. In New Zealand, that means petrol and diesel vehicles, burning coal and gas for making things such as electricity, steel and milk powder, wasted food breaking down in landfills, excess fertiliser on farms, animal burps, and other things.

Early splurge

Our Paris target is to cut 30 per cent off our 2005 emissions by 2030.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Solving the housing crisis and solving the climate crisis in cities are related.

More meaningfully, MfE translates this into an emissions budget of about 600 million tonnes of greenhouse gas for the decade 2021-2030. To get an idea of how much that is, our current rate of emissions would see us emit about 800m. After subtracting for forests planted after 1990, in line with the new accounting plan, we’re still on track to emit about 700m.

Policies and/or emissions pricing need to get that sharply down, via a series of shrinking yearly budgets.

But we’re starting the New Year way overweight, meaning more drastic cuts in the late 2020s.

The shifts required will make the economic upheavals of the 1980s “look like a trial period”, says Climate Change Commission chair Rod Carr.

No one sector can achieve it alone. We could crush all the petrol cars and still not meet the target, without cuts in other sectors. Come 2030, we’ll almost certainly be buying carbon credits from overseas to make up a shortfall.

Even if we do it, meeting our current Paris target isn’t enough to do our bit keep the globe inside 1.5C of heating -- a safer band for people than 2C heating.

MfE officials have estimated that, to do that, we’d need to drop the budget again, to 512m tonnes.

Short of a miracle, that would require purchasing even more overseas carbon credits.

Or, as MfE officials have suggested to Climate Change Minister James Shaw, we could re-word our Paris target -- splitting it into one target for methane and another one for carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide. That would take some pressure off. But Shaw has hinted he thinks a lighter methane target unambitious.

Both calls are waiting on the climate commission, which is considering both toughening the target, and splitting it up.

In the meantime, what should New Zealanders be doing?

Virginia Woolf/Stuff The Wetere-Tyukodi siblings Charles, left, and April join a climate protest in Nelson.

Making a noise

Despite its prominence, compliance with the Paris Agreement is voluntary, even once countries submit their pledges. When countries fail to do their bit, the only real sanction is moral judgment, says Bronwyn Hayward, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Canterbury.

“The Paris Agreement relies on shaming and pressuring governments to increase their efforts… This requires journalists, academics, community advocates and groups like the School Strike 4 Climate to keep speaking out about what is happening,” she says.

Right now, we’re leaving too much of the work to young people, and that's deeply unfair, says Hayward.

More houses, on shared transport routes

The housing crisis and the climate crisis aren’t two separate things.

NZTA/Supplied Aucklanders’ obsession with cars is not helping, says Alec Tang.

Auckland’s “indefatigable obsession with automobiles” and continual push for housing in areas already at risk from climate change means our biggest city must completely transform, if New Zealand as a whole is going to meet its goals, says Alec Tang, acting Chief Sustainability Officer at Auckland Council.

A bustling cycle network is emerging, albeit “excruciatingly slowly”, Tang says, as is better public transport, and denser housing. The council, like big investors ACC and NZ Super Fund, is ditching investments in fossil fuels. But it all needs to happen much faster and larger, Tang says.

Māori-led planning

Changing how we “relate to, manage, use and value the natural environment,” must be part of the revamped economy, says Darren Ngaru King, science leader of Niwa’s Te Kūwaha programme. King says the Government has got better at investing in Māori-led climate research, but needs to pay more attention to using what those projects find. “More fundamentally, intergenerational approaches to future climate planning and policy are likely to become increasingly important.”

Associate Professor Sandy Morrison of Waikato University says, for many Māori, the Zero Carbon Bill has not gone far enough. One reason for the pressure: the impacts of climate change are worse for Māori, she says, partly because of inequality, but also threats to farm holdings, coastal marae, wāhi tapu and other assets.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Cycleways like the one at the Te Ara Mua project in Mangere, Auckland, are growing slowly.

Breathing easy?

Cutting emissions is a health issue, says Dermot Coffey of OraTaiao, the NZ Climate and Health Council. But it’s one that our leaders are failing to heal. A recent Lancet report found intense heat waves, wildfires and changing patterns of infectious disease were already claiming lives, and health impacts will worsen – whereas cutting emissions would reduce air pollution and improve health. “Nothing in the Government's actions so far has suggested they will be taking advantage of these opportunities,” Coffey says.

A plan for every farm

In the past five years, the agricultural sector committed to cutting, and paying for, some of their methane and nitrous oxide emissions, says Harry Clark, director of the Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre. That filled a gap left by their exclusion from the ETS.

But: “We haven’t reduced methane and nitrous oxide emissions from agriculture,” says Clark. Without new scientific breakthroughs, “cutting the output relies on improved business efficiency,” he says. Clark says the next step is getting emissions cuts into the written plans of all farmers, while researchers keep hunting for scientific fixes.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Farmers are now on board with cutting emissions, but the shrinking process hasn't started, says Harry Clark.

Forestry arguments

Five years ago, there was little talk about how New Zealand should use its forests, says David Hall, a climate policy researcher at AUT. That was odd, considering how much we rely on them. The nation’s now deep in disagreements about the role of pine and displacement of sheep and beef farms by forestry -- which is very good thing, says Hall.

“Five years ago, New Zealand was trending towards net forest loss, but now we’re tracking towards forest gain again, largely due to ETS reforms,” Hall says.

He says there are still legitimate questions about how forests will be managed, whether the right trees are in the right places, as well as the balance of natives versus exotics, and what products we could make with the wood. “Ultimately, forestry can’t only be about maximising carbon sequestration over the short term.”