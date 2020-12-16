New transport minister promises to 'get moving quickly' to cut emissions

A congestion charge of up to $3.50 has been suggested by officials for the Auckland CBD.

Tasked with decarbonising the way we get from A to B, new Transport Minister Michael Wood​ knows he needs “to get moving pretty quickly”.

Yesterday, his own ministry handed him a dire warning that current government policies will barely shift the country’s ever-increasing transport emissions.

In an interview with Stuff prior to the release of the ministerial briefing, Wood said he was “really passionate” about the challenge of decarbonising the way the country travelled. “It is something we have to face up to as a whole country … The longer that action is delayed, the more difficult it gets.”

Yet he would not be playing the guilt card, he said.

Wood said investment in “more and better” public transport was key.

“We have more than doubled the funding for public transport initiatives, more than doubled the funding for walking and cycling infrastructure,” he said. “Under the previous Government, the starting point was that NZTA built roads, now we actually say: what is the best transport solution for a particular problem?”

Yet funding for public transport remains secondary to roads.

This year, for every dollar spent on roads, taxpayers will spend 50 cents on national rail, public transport, ferry, cycling and walking projects through the national land transport fund, according to a Government policy statement prepared by the previous minister, Phil Twyford.

Asked if this equated to a balanced spend, Wood said the Government was heading in that direction. By the end of the decade, public and active transport will receive up to 67 cents​ for each dollar going to roads.

Alex Burton/Stuff In three years’ time, we may have to pay a $3.50 congestion charge to enter Auckland’s central city by car in peak times.

“Quite a lot of the road spend is not necessarily new roads. Quite often it is maintenance and that kind of thing. Of course, the bulk of our public transport trips are still done by bus, which run on roads,” he added.

“If we are serious about decarbonisation, which I am as minister and this Government is, that will mean some further clear choices about where we put our resources.”

Under the National Government’s 2015 transport spend, 15 cents was spent on active and public transport for each dollar that went to roads.

Envisioning travel in 2030, Wood said people would sometimes choose to drive. “But actually for many of their trips they will have great public transport options. They will have fantastic walking and cycling infrastructure that they can utilise … and we will have affordable options for people to have low-emissions vehicles.”

He thinks it is a myth that New Zealanders are overly attached to their cars.

“The evidence is very clear that when we provide high-quality, regular public transport services, large numbers of people do use them. I am a regular public transport user in Auckland.”

Wood said the Government’s carbon-neutral public sector announcement this month included a pledge to take cars off the road. “We are probably going to look at reducing our fleet by 20 per cent. That is part of actually saying that we need to be encouraging and supporting people to be using other ways of getting around.”

But the minister did not rule out punitive policies, such as congestion charges.

“Sometimes, I think those measures are described as sticks, when often what they are simply doing is about reflecting the true cost of the activity,” Wood said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images After October’s general election, Michael Wood became the new transport minister, taking the portfolio from Phil Twyford.

He pointed to a central and local government report that found a $3.50 congestion charge in Auckland could reduce traffic by up to 12 per cent. “We need to take that seriously and have the next set of discussions with the public.”

Asked about setting a date to ban new and imported petrol and diesel cars, Wood said no decision had been made. But Parliament might see a law for emissions standards – the Clean Car Standard policy that Labour campaigned on – at the start of next year, he suggested.

“Our fleet is currently twice as polluting as the European Union fleet, about 30 per cent more polluting than the United Kingdom and Japan. And we do not want to be the dumping ground of the world for the most polluting. We have got that work under way now and that is something I do hope to progress in the new year.”

It was estimated emissions standards would have saved 5.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide between now and 2041 – or 255,000 tonnes per year. However, our transport sector is expected to emit 16.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2021 alone, according to the Ministry for the Environment’s pre-pandemic calculations.

To encourage drivers to leave their cars at home, Climate Change Commission chair Rod Carr​ called for a road safety-style public awareness campaign. The Government’s Covid-19 communication strategy won international praise for its effectiveness in convincing the public to change their behaviour.

SUPPLIED Michael Wood says he is a regular user of public transport, often using the bus to go from his home to downtown Auckland.

But Wood does not think a campaign with “the minister of transport or other people here waving their fingers at people” will work for road emissions. Instead, he wants the public sector to lead the way and champion greener transport choices.

“We can just be increasingly positive about the experience,” he said. “We need to keep talking that up.”

In February, the minister and the public will – at the same time – see the draft emissions cuts recommended by the new Climate Change Commission. Because there are options to decarbonise transport available today, it is expected the sector will have to shoulder much of the burden, should the Government accept the commission’s initial budgets.

Wood will have to produce an emissions action plan in response to the commission’s recommendations. “We are looking at all the options. Given the scale of the challenge generally – and particularly in transport – I want to be looking at everything we can be doing, whether it is standards, whether it is incentives, whether it is other behavioural changes.”

Is he ready to introduce unpopular policies?

“I am ready to make hard choices and so is this Government … We know that dealing with any kind of emergency is never going to be easy or simple,” he responded. “But I would contest at this stage that it has to be a deeply unpopular thing, because what I increasingly see in this sector and across New Zealand is that people are up for the challenge.”

