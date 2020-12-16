Thousands of Tasman homes at risk of storm inundation and sea level rise

An estimated 8400 people in Tasman District live in low-lying coastal areas that are vulnerable to storm inundation and sea level rise, according to a new report.

More than 5000 buildings, mostly in Motueka-Riwaka, at least 350 archaeological sites, eight closed landfills, 3650ha of grassland, 2106ha of coastal indigenous vegetation (much of it in Abel Tasman National Park) and 941ha of urban land are identified as being at risk.

Those risks arise from coastal storm inundation that has a 1 per cent chance of occurring in any year and up to 2m of sea level rise.

A range of infrastructure is also vulnerable including the Bell Island wastewater treatment plant, Motueka wastewater treatment plant, water trunk mains and about 160km of roads.

Councillors on the Tasman District Council strategy and policy committee are due to receive the sobering document at a meeting on Thursday.

The report is described as a “first pass” coastal risk assessment that identifies assets, property, infrastructure and facilities that may be exposed to coastal hazards, based on readily available datasets.

READ MORE:

* Homes to start losing access to insurance within 15 years – report

* Flood risk worse than council inundation maps suggest, lobbyists say

* Don't panic over Tasman district coastal hazards, says mayor



Supplied A snip from the Tasman District Council coastal hazards map viewer, showing the extent of low-lying coastal land at Motueka that may be affected by a sea level rise of 2m and a storm tide. High St (SH60) is shown in red.

“To try and capture, I guess, what's at stake, what we stand to lose, what's at risk,” said council resource scientist Glenn Stevens.

Council natural resources policy planner Diana Worthy urged people to read the risk assessment alongside coastal hazard maps that the council released in July 2019. The maps show areas of low-lying land and how it may be affected by sea level rise scenarios in half-metre increments, from 0.5 metres to 2m. A rise of 0.5m is tipped as possible by 2060 at the earliest.

Those maps also show the effect of higher tides caused by storms.

Feedback provided during community engagement between July and September 2019 was considered during the development of the coastal risk assessment. As part of that engagement, participants were asked to rank their top five values. Those chosen were: homes, lifeline infrastructure, coastal species and habitats, natural character and coastal landscapes and businesses.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Māpua Wharf is inundated during a storm surge associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi in February 2018.

The coastal risk assessment does not​ attempt to measure the severity of the hazard, for instance if there will be damage and/or whether replacement will be required. Rather it identifies and broadly quantifies elements at risk that may be vulnerable to coastal hazards.

“Our maps don’t say: ‘With a 2m sea level rise, the water will be here’, they say: ‘If there’s a 2m rise, the land here will be below the high tide’,” Stevens said. “We don’t know if water will get in there or not.”

As the hazard maps indicated would be the case, the Motueka-Riwaka area has by far the largest number of vulnerable buildings at about 3300. Approximately 60 per cent – 4970 residents – of the estimated 8400 people living in vulnerable areas are in Motueka-Riwaka. A further 12 per cent (990 people) are in Māpua-Ruby Bay.

Supplied A snip from the coastal hazards map viewer showing the extent of low-lying coastal land that may be affected by a sea level rise of 1.5m and a storm tide.

Schools earmarked as vulnerable include Māpua, Motueka Steiner and kindergarten (High St and Wallace St campuses), Motueka South, St Peter Chanel and Riwaka along with the Māpua, Kaiteriteri and Collingwood fire stations, the Motueka community hospital, Collingwood Museum and 15 playgrounds.

While Richmond is the largest settlement in Tasman District, much of its urban area is sufficiently inland and elevated to be outside the extent of the mapped inundation scenarios, including the residential development at Richmond West, so the risk to its population, homes, community facilities and infrastructure is relatively low.

However, the business and industrial-zone land including more than 100ha in the Lower Queen St area and the Beach Rd light industrial estate is vulnerable.

The eight closed landfills along the coast at risk are at Richmond, Mariri, Tasman, Kina, Motueka, Riwaka, Kaiteriteri and Rototai. It is acknowledged there may be other contaminated areas that could pose an environmental risk if exposed, such as the former Fruitgrowers’ Chemical Company site at Māpua.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Bell Island wastewater treatment plant, near Richmond, is vulnerable to storm inundation and sea level rise, according to the Tasman District Council “first pass” coastal risk assessment.

Worthy said there was time to consider how to deal with the risks. No public feedback was sought on the coastal risk assessment. “It is what it is.”

However, the council was looking to complete community engagement in 2021 to help identify the issues and options for coastal management.

The framework had been provided by central Government, from the Ministry for the Environment and the New Zealand Coastal Policy Statement.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Ruby Bay residents battle the storm surge associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi, which hit Tasman District in February 2018.

In addition, the Resource Management Act was undergoing review and “there's talk nationally about some kind of Managed Retreat and Climate Change Adaptation Act”, which could have an effect on coastal management.

Other local authorities would be completing similar coastal risk assessment reports for their areas.

“It is a national issue but for us, this is the Tasman story,” Worthy said.