Will Environment Southland declare a climate change emergency this time?

Robert Guyton at a climate roadshow that started at Stirling Point in September. He will be asking Environment Southland whether it will declare a climate emergency in Southland, on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s done it, and now an Environment Southland councillor will ask again for a climate emergency to be declared in the south.

At the regional council meeting on Wednesday, Cr Robert Guyton has submitted the following question: ‘’in light of the Government’s declaration of a climate change emergency, will this Council, which now finds itself out-of-step with, and behind central government’s position on climate change, upgrade its present approach to match that of many other councils around New Zealand and that of central government.’’

Guyton is urging the council to take some leadership on the issue.

“The council won’t make a decision or change its position, and they will say it was decided in a democratic vote,’’ he said.

“However, now that the Government has declared an emergency, the situation has changed and it leaves us on the back foot and a little behind the play.’’

He thought Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell would say that the council’s response and the work it was doing was enough, but his question to councillors would be the same as it would be to the Government.

“We’re already going in the right direction, but where are the tangible results?’’ he said.

On Tuesday, Horrell said said he had not given the issue too much thought but thought it would be appropriate for councillors to have a workshop on the issue next year.

” Personally, if the Government has already declared one [a climate change emergency] and we have an action plan then I think that would be more practical at a regional level,’’ he said.

It will be the second time Guyton has asked the regional council to declare an emergency in the province.

In July 2019, he asked the council to declare a climate emergency, and while he had the support of some councillors, the council voted down the motion. Instead, it voted to commit to applying best practice and best science to its responsibilities, and to develop an action plan.

After that meeting, Guyton said "we've fumbled the opportunity to show leadership at a time when it's important that someone steps up," while council chairman Nicol Horrell said the council had “gone down a commonsense route."

The regional council’s draft Climate Change Action Plan has been developed in two parts.

The first part is focused on what the council can do, such as working towards ensuring that council programmes and projects take account of climate change adaptation considerations or mitigate greenhouse gas emissions wherever possible.

The second part takes a regional approach, which the council has worked on with other councils in the province.

In 2018 NIWA released a Southland Climate Change Impact Assessment, which was prepared for Environment Southland, Invercargill City Council and the Gore and Southland district councils.

It predicted Southland's weather was going to get hotter, wetter and more extreme as climate change tightened its grip on the region.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell was opposed to declaring a climate change emergency in Southland in July 2019.

Councils have started planning for the implications of climate change in the province.

Following a record-breaking flood on the Mataura River in February, Environment Southland secured $18.5 million of ‘shovel ready’ funding from the Government to upgrade the flood protection schemes in Invercargill, Gore and Mataura.

However, Southland has previously been mooted as a good place to locate data centres because of the economic advantage provided by its cool climate and renewable power. Just this week a plan has been unveiled to build a cloud computer data centre in North Makarewa in Southland, connected by two new subsea cables, at a total cost of about US$500m ($700m).

The Mataura River burst its banks after reaching record levels in February. A NIWA report into the affects of climate change on the province predicts more flooding events.

On December 2 a climate change emergency declaration was made by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which joined New Zealand to 32 other countries that have declared a climate change emergency.

That lead Greta Thunberg, the originator of the global School Strike for Climate movement, to allude to a lack of action behind the Government’s declaration, saying it had committed to reducing less than 1 per cent of the country's emissions by 2025, but Ardern responded saying the New Zealand had bigger goals than that one target.

Those included including the One Billion Trees programme, a cap on emissions, a fund to replace businesses’ coal boilers, and plans to boost renewable electricity to 100 per cent by 2030.

Councils around the country have declared a climate emergency including Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council, Nelson City Council, Dunedin City Council and Auckland Council.