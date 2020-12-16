Hamilton, Waipā move into first level of water restrictions for summer

Waikato River as it heads through Hamilton. The city will be in water alert level one from Thursday.

Water alert levels have arrived before Santa this year, for those living in two of the most populated urban and rural centres in the Waikato region.

Hamilton City Council and neighbouring Waipā District Council are managing their precious water resources together over summer and will move into water alert level one on Thursday.

The councils are taking a proactive lead from NIWA projections for the upcoming summer, which point to hot and humid weather, following a year of lower rainfall after the severe meteorological drought in 2019-20.

Hamilton and Waipā source water from the Waikato River, which came under pressure last summer.

READ MORE:

* Weekly water monitoring starts with alert level 1 likely before Christmas for Hamilton, Waipā

* Waipā councillor puts solutions for climate change on the public radar

* Waipā introduces outdoor water ban for first time



Christel Yardley/Stuff Victoria Road Bridge over the Waikato River in Cambridge.

Climate change is expected to bring longer and more intense droughts, as rising temperatures make New Zealand's climate more turbulent.

Waipā District Council Water Services Manager Martin Mould said the decision to move early into the alert levels was prompted by last summer’s experience, when Te Awamutu, Pirongia and Ōhaupō moved into alert level four for the first time.

Neighbouring Matamata-Piako has already moved to level 1 restrictions.

Level four is the most severe alert and dictates a total outdoor watering ban.

“The water supply for Te Awamutu and Pirongia comes from a small stream on Mt Pirongia which is quickly affected by hot and humid temperatures,” Mould said.

“We have also been monitoring the longer lasting effects of the drought on the Lake Taupō catchment and low Waikato River levels.

“Our experienced waters team is continuously monitoring our water supply levels across the district and indicated that moving early will help prolong the supply.”

The council hoped people would move back into water conservation mode to avoid the need for higher water alert levels.

Hamilton City Council City Waters Manager Maire Porter said a number of factors are considered before water alert levels are put in place.

“We closely monitor water use, weather predictions and trends from previous summers to guide how we manage water.

“Water conservation is important year-round and there’s many easy and effective changes people can make to their indoor and outdoor water usage that can save a lot of water each day.”

She said making small behaviour changes such as taking your lawnmower blade up a notch, using a trigger gun on your hose instead of a sprinkler, taking a four-minute shower and turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, can save litres of water over time.

Tips on how to save water around the home can be found at smartwater.org.nz. People can also sign up to an e-newsletter which notifies when each area moves to a new alert level at smartwater.org.nz/subscribe.