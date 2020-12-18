Auckland drought: Concern too much water is being used just five days after restrictions eased

Auckland household hoses need to have a trigger fitted to reduce the amount of water they use.

Aucklanders are starting to use a little too much water in the wake of restrictions easing.

Water restrictions eased on Monday, with people allowed to use hoses fitted with hand-held trigger nozzles.

In a year of unprecedented drought, Watercare said the region’s recent rise in water use had tipped it into the “orange zone”.

The rolling seven-day average is 427 million litres per day - close to the December target of 437 million litres per day.

On the day restrictions eased, Aucklanders used 456 million litres of water.

On Thursday, the region used 437 million litres.

Watercare The Waikato River and the location where Auckland draws water into its pipeline

Watercare’s Mark Bourne said an increase in water use was expected when restrictions were eased on Monday, but consumption has continued to rise.

“We knew that people would want to wash their cars and water their gardens once they were able to use hand-held hoses with trigger nozzles, but water use has kept climbing and is now in what we consider the orange zone,” he said.

“We ask everyone to remember that we’re still recovering from a severe drought, and we all need to keep saving water this summer. Keeping showers to four minutes or less is an easy way to reduce water use.”

David White/Stuff A dead Pied Shag’s final resting place on the parched and dry banks of the Lower Nihotupu Dam in Parau in May 2020.

On Friday, the region’s water supply dams were collectively 71.3 per cent full, compared with the historical average of 89.7 per cent for this time of year.

The recent rise has prompted Watercare to remind Aucklanders to be mindful of their water use this summer.

Watercare is bringing an additional 30 million litres of water per day from the Waikato River and a bore in Pukekohe, but said the dams are still very important water sources.

Work to bring the Hays Creek Dam in Papakura back to service would continue during Christmas and New Year, with the construction of a new treatment plant nearing completion.

The plant is expected to be commissioned in January. This would initially provide up to six million litres per day, and an additional six million litres per day in future.

Current residential water restrictions

You cannot use a fixed irrigation system or sprinkler

You can only use a hand-held hose or water blasting device if they are fitted with a trigger nozzle and not left unattended

You can fill up a paddling pool with a hand-held hose and trigger nozzle, but you cannot have a sprinkler on for children to play in.

Watercare/Supplied The Wairoa Dam in the Hunua Ranges 62 per cent full on October 29, 2020.

Indoor water-savings tips

Keep showers to four minutes or less

Only run your washing machine and dishwasher when there are full loads

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth and shaving

Recycle water where possible, such as pouring the water used to wash fruit and vegetables onto your plants.

Outdoor water-savings tips