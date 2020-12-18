NZ testing cheaper, more effective way to detect wilding pine infestations

The New Zealand Government is spending $100 million on wilding pine control over the next four years.

Camera-mounted drones could soon be used to detect wilding pine infestations, before they start to spread.

Department of Conservation (DOC) scientists have released a new report this week, after a successful trial of aerial remote sensing in Canterbury’s Mackenzie Basin.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is now in the process of doing operational fields trials with the new technology.

The invasive trees have become a significant threat to New Zealand ecosystems, covering more than 1.8 million hectares, and continuing to spread at a rate of 5 per cent each year.

Researcher Terry Greene said aerial imaging was already used in New Zealand, but it was either distant satellite images, or people flying around in helicopters “looking out the door”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Wilding pine control spraying in the Craigieburn area. The New Zealand Government are spending $100 million on wilding pine control over the next four years.

“It’s expensive, and not particularly efficient.”

The new aerial remote sensing method involves attaching several specialised cameras to the bottom of an aircraft, from drones for small areas, to small planes, to satellites.

The cameras detect light, including spectrums not visible to the human eye, allowing a computer system to pick pines out from background vegetation.

“Most plants are different shades of green, and pines are quite a dark green. Mackenzie Basin is quite pale and tussocky, so it was an easy test ... they stand out quite a bit there.

“But even in other areas plants all have different signatures, and once you add in different shapes and leaf alignments [the system] can pick them out.”

Greene said during their trial, they were able to detect seedlings as small as 50 centimetres in height.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Wilding pines have spread from plantation forestry in Marlborough’s Awatere Valley to the mountains behind it.

“They’re too small to cone yet. If we find them before they start spreading seeds, we can nip that infestation in the bud.

“The problem is bigger than Ben-Hur, and we all need to work together to solve it.”

A new early detection method could not have come at a better time, DOC’s Christchurch-based technical threat advisor Keith Briden said.

He said wilding pines were a pioneering species that liked disturbances, and climate change associated issues like warmer temperatures, droughts, and more wind and extreme weather events, were speeding up the spread.

“Pinecones actually open when temperatures reach a certain heat, so with increasing temperatures more will release their seeds.

“We will have stronger winds too, which can blow the seeds over 20 kilometres.”

Many pine species are frost sensitive, and with fewer frosts killing them off, Briden feared they would invade places like New Zealand’s frosty high country.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Wilding pines are considered part of the reason behind the devastating Lake Ōhau Village fire.

For some species fire is part of their ecology, and cones are programmed to open after a fire to quickly take over disturbed ground.

Climate change was not only making the wilding pine problem worse, he said, but also amplifying the effect.

“They reduce water yields by about 40 per cent, which reduces the amount of water available for irrigation, hydro power generation, and our native aquatic ecosystems.”

They can easily invade and take over lightly-grazed farmland, as well as native bush, and can grow at higher altitudes than many native trees.

“Iconic landscapes, like the Remarkables in Queenstown, would end up looking like Canada.

“We might have to start closing some of these places on a more regular basis too, because they are a fire risk in dry weather.”

Wilding pines considered a factor in two major Mackenzie wildfires this year, at Lake Pukaki and Ōhau Village.

Briden said it was estimated wilding conifer spread would cost New Zealand $5.3 billion over the next 50 years.

“We need to get on top of this quickly.”