NZ wastes a Tiwai smelter-sized chunk of power each year

Households and businesses are wasting 12 per cent of their electricity on inefficient lights, heaters and appliances – roughly the amount the Tiwai aluminium smelter uses each year.

Better tech is already available, from LED lightbulbs to heat-pump hot water systems, which require significantly less power to run.

These upgrades will save us money over the long term, according to a briefing by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (EECA) to energy minister Megan Woods – but, first, we’d need to stomach the upfront costs.

If we do, we’ll cut carbon emissions by freeing up electricity to power vehicles and industrial heaters, EECA said.

The cost of each power-saving tactic varies.

First on EECA’s plan to cut energy waste to zero is low-energy LED lightbulbs, said strategy and engagement general manager Marcos Pelenur. If every home made the switch, we’d save 82,000 tonnes of greenhouse emissions annually.

“We estimate that if you want to change your whole house over into LEDs, it’s probably going to cost you maybe between $200 and $400, but that would save you between $100 and $300 per year. There’s a quick payback,” Pelenur said.

Next, we’d replace our traditional room and hot water heaters with heat-pump technology, Pelenur said.

Heat pumps have a higher upfront cost, starting from $2500. “But that’s likely to save you between $300 and $600 per year,” he added.

Hot water systems – starting at $4000 – powered by heat-pump technology are new to the market, but offer the same improved bang for buck as the better-known space heaters.

Finally, we’d need to opt for more efficient whiteware. The Government may help by raising the minimum energy-efficiency levels it sets for certain categories of lightbulbs and home appliances such as fridges, clothes driers and TVs.

Christel Yardley/Stuff LED bulbs produce light for a fraction of the power compared to traditional bulbs, saving cash and emissions. (File photo)

A retailer cannot sell products that don’t meet these standards. EECA estimates the existing benchmarks have saved the country more than 50 petajoules of energy and nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions since they were introduced in 2002.

However, the standards are out of date, EECA warned the minister. The agency wants to bring them up to scratch.

Because about 20 per cent of our electricity each year comes from burning fossil fuels, Pelenur said cutting energy waste should be a top priority.

“Sometimes it’s hard for people to get excited by energy efficiency – that’s why we have the energy star label, we try to make it easy.”

As well as reducing the country’s overall electricity consumption, highly efficient lights, heaters and appliances also save power at a critical time of the year.

Our appetite for electricity often peaks on winter mornings and evenings. That’s when we flick on light and heater switches, jump in the shower and start cooking. When demand exceeds what renewable power stations can provide, we run fossil-fuelled generators. “Energy efficiency is a way to reduce the peaks.”

Neville Marriner/Stuff The country saved 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide due to 2002 standards setting efficiency levels on home appliances.

EECA also runs the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, which will cover 90 per cent of the costs for insulation and an efficient heating system for lower-income homeowners. Since the Government upped its contribution at the start of the year, demand has skyrocketed and the agency is on track to retrofit 40,000 homes in a year.

Subsidies to make our homes warmer and drier are also a great way to create jobs, according to an international report.

The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which monitors EECA, also wants to boost the efficiency of new homes, through its Building for Climate Change programme.

It will ask for the public’s input on new standards for thermal efficiency in April, said MBIE building performance general manager John Sneyd​.

“There are really significant gains to be made… if our buildings are efficient, if they use less water,” he added. “We want to get a sense of how far and fast we want to go in terms of changes to those standards. We know that we lag behind other countries – we’re behind Australia, we’re significantly behind the UK.”

The work is also considering standards for buildings’ whole-of-life carbon footprint and resilience to the effects of climate change.