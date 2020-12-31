Proud history of collaboration for veteran environmentalist

Guy Salmon, who helped pave the way for the creation of the Department of Conservation, has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the environment.

He spurred the creation of the Department of Conservation, but you won’t find Guy Salmon taking all the credit.

“There were a heck of a lot of other people involved,” said the influential environmentalist, from his home in Nelson.

Not least the 365,000 or so who signed a petition for the change, he said.

Salmon co-founded the Native Forest Action Council – now the Ecologic Foundation– which launched the petition, the Maruia Declaration, in 1975.

READ MORE:

* Fish and Game clashes with Horizons over balance between trout and native fish

* Exhibition aims to raise awareness of lesser known endangered native birds

* The battle for the Mackenzie Basin



He said one of the declaration’s six points was to break up the Forest Service, take out the native forests – so they couldn't be replaced with pine plantations – and put them in the Department of Conservation.

“Within 12 years we’d pretty much achieved the main objectives, I think.”

Forty-six years on, Salmon has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the environment.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Salmon says one of his proudest achievements is “having encouraged the environment movement, and primary sector organisations into a collaborative governance approach to things”.

Over the last half a century he has held various positions as a policy advisor to successive governments and the boards of Crown entities, and membership of the Advisory Group on Green Growth and the Land and Water Forum.

Pacific and Asian countries have also called on his expertise in fields from biodiversity conservation, resource management, electricity, transport, fisheries, greenhouse gas emissions, landfill and waste management.

Salmon has served as a Trustee of the Cawthron Institute, the New Zealand Landcare Trust and as a member of the Environmental NGOs Leaderhsip Forum, advised local governments on urban issues and helped businesses in New Zealand and Australia develop environmental strategies in various sectors.

The “important lesson” from these experiences, was that there was “a lot more good will between opposing people than you would think in New Zealand”, Salmon said.

“The thing that I feel most proud of is having encouraged the environment movement, and primary sector organisations into a collaborative governance approach to things.”

That included the West Coast Forest Accord in 1986, which gave the saw milling industry a 15-year transition period for phasing out native forest harvests on the West Coast, helping almost 3000 people stay in work.

“A lot of my supporters in the native forest campaign sort of thought of the saw millers as Darth Vader, but actually they turned out to be good to deal with.

“The same with the Federated Farmers and all the people that were controversial over fresh water, once you got around a table and got some agreement on the facts and then you thought about what are we going to do about it, these were all good experiences.”