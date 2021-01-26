Auckland's public transport fare rises contradict its climate action goals

Phil Goff defends a rise in the cost of public transport in Auckland.

OPINION: Here are four statements. Which is the one you think contradicts the others?

1. Auckland Council has signed a global agreement pledging the city to reduce climate-damaging carbon emissions, in half by 2030, and to be net carbon neutral by 2050.

2. Auckland Council has a Climate Plan to lead to those targets being met.

3. Transport makes up 43 per cent of Auckland's carbon footprint, and is where the city will need to make most of its reductions.

READ MORE:

* 2021 is a new year but it brings the same challenges for Aucklanders

* Auckland public transport fare rises an early test of climate change commitment

* 2020 is the year Auckland must tackle climate change and light rail



4. Auckland councillors signed off a 4 per cent average increase in public transport fares, in a package estimated to reduce the number of trips taken by 557,000 annually.

Of course it is the last one. Auckland Transport's budget for 2021 was baked by councillors back in June, but will be consumed next month, just as the council gets focussed on climate action.

Four per cent is the average fare rise. In the most-travelled bus and train zones 2 and 3, adults in peak times will pay 10 per cent more. There is no change to AT's charges for motor vehicle parking.

It is hard to imagine a signal more contradictory to the budgeted climate action which Auckland Council will begin under its revised 10 Year Budget from July this year.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland needs to get more people out of cars and onto public transport. (File photo)

The circumstances highlight the risks facing genuinely bold, politically-driven climate change action.

Auckland Transport had to propose a pared-down budget at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting an expected $500 revenue cut.

No one knew how deep or long the economic impacts of the pandemic would last, and the emergency budget focussed on the dollars and retaining as much of the critical spending as possible.

It was a competent compromise – unless, that is, you were looking for bold and unwavering action on climate change, even at a time of financial challenge.

Auckland Transport has made what it considers the best of the fiscal envelope which the councillors handed it in June.

The 4 per cent average fare rise – the biggest in the agency's 10-year history – is softened by the introduction of cheaper off-peak fares.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff New electric buses are an important, high-profile, but small element of cutting transport emissions.

It is only 10 per cent cheaper, but even so, AT expects it will attract new travellers to the extent that without it, the patronage loss would have been double – nearly one million trips a year.

When asked whether the fare hike flew in the face of climate change ambitions, Mayor Phil Goff said no – that the fares were part of an investment to make public transport more attractive.

“The investment in services are designed to encourage mode shift from the private vehicle to public transport,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland Transport’s subsidised AT Local rideshare trial in Devonport has been axed to fund services elsewhere.

In fact, the investment in public transport services has been cut by $10 million in the current financial year.

The improvements made to some services have been funded by cuts in others which have been deemed less effective.

So less is being spent on public transport, and those who use it will pay more from February – but those who drive won’t pay more to park in council areas or paid kerbside parking.

Looked at in isolation, one can argue that the fare rise decision locked in by councillors made sense.

The council’s fiscal picture was grim and something had to give.

But what it also underlines is that despite all the rhetoric, taking urgent action to meet possibly over-ambitious emission goals is the council’s top priority only when it fits a wider political picture.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Public transport fares will rise in February, but not charges for parking cars. (File photo)

The $4 million net boost that higher fares will bring could have been covered by a higher level of ratepayer subsidy, in the hope more people will switch away from car travel.

How those choices are made is a mystery, occurring in closed-door workshops as part of the budget process each year, then subject to often token political debate in open council meetings.

The decision to hike public transport fares is an ominous sign as public consultation approaches on the 10 Year Budget, which is where the rubber of climate change action is mean to hit the road.