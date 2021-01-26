School students strike outside parliament, demanding transformative action on climate change

School students will be gathering outside parliament on Tuesday, demanding transformative action on climate change from the government (file photo).

School students will be standing alongside their parents, teachers and grandparents in front of Parliament on Tuesday, demanding politicians act quickly on climate change.

The Schools Strike for Climate NZ has gathered a list of demands from people across New Zealand, which they will be presenting to politicians at the rally which kicks off at 12pm.

Schools Strike for Climate spokesperson, Ethan Reille​, said New Zealand needed to act with the same urgency to climate change as to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Why can’t we direct such a ‘can do’ attitude towards this crisis, and why can’t we unite behind climate change, the same way we united behind Covid-19?”

The earth is heating up, and so are hopes for climate action in 2021.

“We acknowledge how widespread this global crisis is, hence why we have collated our list of demands from ourselves as well as the public and people of Aotearoa. Now is the time to acknowledge those at the front line of this crisis, and put them at the centre of our recovery.”

The group’s demands, which they want to see acted on in the first 100 days of this term of government, include phasing out the use of fossil fuels, investing in 100% renewable energy, implementing a just transition away from fossil fuels, honouring the government's responsibility to the Pacific, decreasing agricultural emissions and investing in climate education.

Spokesperson Ash Putt-Fallows​ said our collective future was at stake, and the Government must take transformative action.

“Every day is crucial to fight this crisis, our house is on fire, and soon all that we know will be too.”

The rally kicks off at 12pm, with the public invited to attend from 12.30. The group hopes to present its demands to Minister for Climate Change James Shaw at 12.45.