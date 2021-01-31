No new petrol cars after 2032 – how NZ will go zero carbon

By 2032, new homes won’t have gas connections, we’ll be cycling twice as much, and you won’t be able to import a petrol car, under a blueprint for making the whole country carbon neutral.

What we’ll get is lower household bills (for most people), better health, quieter streets, cleaner water and better biodiversity, because swathes of land will have been planted in government-subsidised native trees.

The Climate Change Commission has released its draft plan for slashing New Zealand’s emissions, warning we must move faster if we’re to do our share internationally and get carbon neutral by 2050.

READ MORE:

* Climate Change Commission: How it will work and the initial plans

* Government introducing car import rules aimed at lowering emissions and fuel costs, considering incentive scheme for EVs

* New transport minister promises to 'get moving quickly' to cut emissions

* How the Govt's switch to buying EVs could make them cheaper for all of us



“Aotearoa will not meet its targets without strong and decisive action now,” said its analysis, unveiled today.

The main plank of the independent commission’s recommendations is three emissions budgets.The cuts will start out gently, at an average of 5.6 per cent lower than 2018 over the next four years, before ramping up to 25 per cent lower in 2031-35.

The individual gases will follow different paths, with carbon dioxide starting at 4.7 per cent annual cuts now before falling to almost 37 per cent below today's levels from 2031-35. Methane from livestock will start cutting a little harder at 6.5 per cent annually, but will end the period with a smaller drop of just below 16 per cent annually (less than today).

We’ll need to restrict net planet-heating gases to the equivalent of 67.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year by 2025, 57.3m tonnes by 2030 and 44.6m tonnes by 2035. That compares to 69m tonnes of emissions in 2018.

The commission also made proposals for how to get there, “feasibly and affordably”.

Coal would be phased out quickly, with a longer transition for natural gas. There’d be fewer cows in the 2030s, but not necessarily less milk. Pine plantations would taper off, but native forests would keep expanding.

Douglas Field/Stuff Electric cars are cheaper to run than petrol or diesel cars. It’s one reason many people’s bills will fall as we decarbonise.

Rather than fixating on getting to 100 percent renewable electricity, we’d focus on decarbonising all energy – including heat for manufacturing.

As for the cost, the commission put the price of being carbon neutral by 2050 at less than 1 percent of projected GDP – a fraction of what was estimated when Parliament passed the Zero Carbon Act.

Its models estimate decarbonising will cost $760 million ($190m a year) over the next four years, $11.5 billion ($2.3b a year) over the following five years and $21.5b ($4.3b a year) from 2030-35.

Although the commission said the costs would be relatively small across the whole economy, the sting won’t be evenly felt.

The analysis listed risks to Māori, low-income earners and others. Poorer households spend more of their income on goods that are likely to rise in price, such as petrol – and the commission called for targeted support to those who need it.

Coal mining and the oil and gas sectors could lose 600 to 1100 jobs by 2035. The commission said those people needed time to retrain and redeploy to new and growing industries, possibly hydrogen, biofuel, native forest planting and processing pine offcuts to use in boilers.

Supplied As the country ditches fossil fuel for natural sources of energy – such as wood waste – the job market will transform.

By 2030, the country’s farms will be managed more efficiently, producing current levels of milk and meat with fewer animals, less fertiliser and supplementary feed, in the commission’s roadmap.

Its model of “an ambitious but achievable” path to 2050 uses only technologies readily available today –without relying on future scientific advances, such as a methane vaccine.

From 2025, an estimated 2000 hectares a year of dairy land would be converted to horticulture, in the proposed pathway.

Can we afford it?

The commission had to come up with a way to meet the budgets, without breaking the bank.

The draft advice opens for public submissions tomorrow (Monday), and a final version will go to Cabinet in May. The Government has until December to decide whether to adopt the budgets.

Top of the proposed to-do list was phasing out ageing petrol cars, and boosting electric vehicle sales.

Turbo-charging incentives to plant many more permanent native trees was an urgent item proposed for Government action next year.

123RF As we decarbonise we must assess the role of natural gas, which we use for heating and cooking plus power generation.

Natural gas was granted a much more gradual transition than coal – with a ban on new coal boilers proposed almost immediately, and a steep phase-out of most existing ones.

Gas may be needed for longer, particularly to make electricity. But the commission proposed starting the process of designing gas out of homes and buildings within four years, by stopping new homes from connecting to the natural gas network.

That’s because new homes have a long life, and, by the end of it, New Zealand needs to have virtually rid itself of fossil fuels.

The same logic was applied to Government spending on long-lived assets, which the commission said should start specifically factoring in the cost of removing any carbon emitted in construction.

Reacting to the budgets and advice, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ said the draft advice was an achievable blueprint, and she committed to “picking up the pace”.

Ardern pre-empted some of the commissions’ transport recommendations on Thursday, when she announced moves to raise the fuel efficiency of car imports by 2025, three years ahead of the commission’s schedule.

The Government also said it will ban councils from buying fossil-fueled buses from 2025, and, at some point, require vehicles to use biofuel blends. The biofuel promise foreshadowed the commission’s proposal for petrol, diesels and aviation to be 3 percent biofuel by 2035.

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ also confirmed on Thursday he’ll announce unspecified financial incentives for low-emissions cars.

But the commission wants the Government to do more to shift its transport spending away from a long-standing heavy skew to roads.

The analysis proposes tying transport funding to meeting New Zealand’s emissions goals.

By 2030, the commission wants trips on foot to increase by a quarter, and cycling and public transport use to roughly double.

On electricity, it echoed its predecessor the Interim Climate Change Committee, which expressed reservations about the Government’s focus on getting to 100 percent renewable electricity.

123rf Renewable electricity generation – such as wind and solar farms – is now the cheapest way to create power for the grid.

Rather than spending billions getting rid of the final few percent of fossil fuels (mainly gas) from the grid, the new commission proposed the Government should spend that money decarbonising bigger problems.

The commission backed a national energy strategy aimed at shrinking total energy emissions, including the coal, diesel and gas used in manufacturing processes, which creates a lot of direct pollution.

By 2035, the commission wants 60 percent of energy – manufacturing included – to come from renewable sources, compared with roughly 40 per cent today.

That would mean converting the equivalent of one to two large coal-powered dairy processing factories a year to low-carbon fuels, perhaps electricity or biomass (such as forestry waste).

Matthew Brown/AP Coal is the most-polluting type of fossil fuel available, producing more greenhouse gas for each unit of energy produced.

New Zealand would still reach 95 percent renewable electricity generation in the early 2030s, on the commission’s modelling.

By then, Huntly’s coal-fired power generators would be shut, and so would Tiwai Point aluminum smelter, according to the commission’s analysis, with the latter’s closure having freed up lots of green power.

Meanwhile, the total renewable electricity produced in New Zealand would be up by a fifth, to cover day-to-day demand, rising electric car ownership and replacing coal- and gas-fired processes with electricity.

What will the Government do?

Climate Change Minister James Shaw told Stuff he’s committed to making the “eye-watering” cuts proposed.

“We set the Climate Change Commission up for a reason, to offer politically neutral, independent expert advice grounded in science and economics,” he said. “If we don’t follow that advice, the question arises: who’s going to come up with a better answer?”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Climate Change Minister and Green Party co-leader James Shaw has said he wants to adopt the commission’s advice.

The commission has asked Shaw and Labour to seek bipartisan support for its budgets, once finalised, to ensure they don’t change every election. Shaw was reasonably hopeful it would happen.

“There will be plenty of arguments about what policy options we pursue in order to get to those budgets. It comes down to engaging with opposition parties… listening to their concerns, making all reasonable effort to accommodate those concerns as long as it doesn’t violate that golden rule of maintaining consistency with 1.5 degrees Celsius [of warming].”

“If they were to say ‘We think it’s all too much and we shouldn’t do it’ then I’d say we’re going to have to part ways.”

Even with these measures, New Zealand’s efforts to cut carbon dioxide could fall behind the global standard. That’s because other nations burn more coal to create electricity than we do, and can achieve dramatic carbon cuts between now and 2030 by switching to wind and solar power.

The slower pace of change could leave the country open to criticism that we aren’t doing our fair share to keep global temperatures under 1.5C, which the John Key National government pledged to under the Paris Agreement.

But in order to go harder or faster, affordably, we’d probably need to buy offshore carbon credits – pay another country to cut emissions – at least in the view of the commission.

Whether it’s struck the right balance will be debated in the coming weeks.

What if we say no?

If we don’t adopt the budgets, and carry on with current policies, we’d make it only halfway to meeting the Government’s 2050 methane target, according to the commission’s modelling.

Without further action, New Zealand’s long-lived gases, carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide, would fall, but not by enough. Our net emissions (which includes carbon absorbed by trees) would land at a projected 6.3 million tonnes in 2050 – too high to hit the net zero target.

More importantly, the gains wouldn’t be sustainable, the commission concluded. Without major new policies, our progress would rely too heavily on planting new pine trees to earn carbon credits, and too little on cutting source pollution.

Jens Schlueter/Getty Images The sticker price of electric vehicles is expected to reach parity with fossil-fueled vehicles by the middle of the decade.

It would be a partial, short-term victory, the analysis concluded.

By 2050, there’d be little space left to plant more trees, and heavy industry wouldn’t have done enough work to cut pollution at the source, the commission’s modelling suggested.

This would leave “the next generation with the task of reducing gross emissions at the same time as they will need to be adapting to escalating climate change impacts,” the commission said.

It called for “transformational and lasting change” to cut the causes of heating.

“The transition must reduce emissions at pace while allowing the country to continue to grow,” it said.

Stay on top of the latest climate news. The Forever Project's Olivia Wannan will keep you in the know each week. Sign up here.