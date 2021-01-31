It's official, NZ must make a tougher climate pledge to the UN

New Zealand’s climate pledge to the United Nations has been rated too weak by an independent assessment – and the Government has promised to act.

The Climate Change Commission today confirmed what officials from the Ministry for the Environment tentatively told the Government more than a year ago – New Zealand’s target for cutting planet-heating gases is too light to do the nation’s share to keep the planet inside 1.5 degrees Celsius of heating.

The Government responded by saying it was committed to following the advice and improving the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which is the name given to countries’ pledges under the Paris Agreement.

The Government would begin work to revise the pledge this year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

READ MORE:

* NZ rated 'insufficient' on climate action, again

* New Zealand will miss climate deadline by more than a year

* Climate change: New Zealand's Paris pledge up for review



The current target is to lower emissions by 30 percent from 2005 levels, by 2030.

The commission concluded the pledge needs to be “much more than 35 per cent” below 2005, though left the final number to the Government.

Commission chair Rod Carr said the panel now wants to hear from the public. “We do want New Zealanders to provide advice about whether they think much more than 35 per cent is 38 per cent or 42 per cent,” he said.

The commission was asked to assess the pledge by Climate Change Minister James Shaw, after he got internal advice that said it probably wasn’t adequate.

The commission has recommended adding to the pledge by purchasing high-quality carbon credits from other countries, on the basis that will be cheaper than making all the cuts domestically.

What is the Paris Agreement?

Hailed as a “turning point”, the Paris Agreement eventually got virtually all the world’s big polluters to make carbon-cutting pledges to keep the planet inside 1.5C to 2C heating.

Getty images and AP New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Government will offer a stronger Paris pledge, following a recent move to do the same by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Keeping inside 1.5C rather than 2C would stave off worse risks and impacts of climate turbulence, including droughts, floods, heatwaves and more, according to a major scientific assessment.

The rule under the Paris Agreement is that countries can ratchet up their pledges, but not make them weaker – and there’s intense diplomatic pressure for countries to put forward better targets before the next big climate summit, in November, in Glasgow. The UK has recently deepened its pledge to 68 per cent off 1990 levels by 2030 (using the same baseline year, New Zealand’s is 11 per cent).

New Zealand’s emissions have grown by a quarter since 1990, with road transport pollution doubling.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff John Key set the Paris target in 2016, and it was drafted the year before, when it was expected countries would aim for 2C.

The Government set a goal of limiting heating to 1.5C in the Zero Carbon Act. However, New Zealand’s Paris pledge was set by the Key Government in 2015, when analysts anticipated a global target of 2C.

The commission told the government that if every country set a similar 2030 target to New Zealand’s, there’d be major risk of overshooting 1.5C. As a developed country, New Zealand is required to do better than average, on the basis that developed countries’ economies have benefited from having higher per capita emissions.

“To be compatible with a developed country’s contribution, the NDC would need to reflect deeper emission reductions than what is required of the world as a whole,” said the commission’s analysis.

The commission said it needed to consider how much it was feasible for New Zealand to promise, without hurting the economy.

However it noted there are also selfish reasons for being ambitious, and encouraging other countries to follow.

“A lack of global action to reduce emissions or taking an approach that solely focuses on adaptation will cause more severe climate change in every country,” it said.

The commission today unveiled its first three emissions budgets, designed to get the country to carbon neutral by 2050.

But while Shaw described the cuts needed as “eye-watering”, they won’t be enough to make New Zealand’s progress consistent with a 1.5C goal between now and 2030.

Last year Ministry analysts told Shaw the current pledge was compatible with 2C, but not 1.5C. The advice was based on IPCC trajectories showing how fast countries’ emissions must fall to stay inside the limit. The officials had estimated to be in line with 1.5C we’d need to drop the budget to 512m tonnes – almost double the reduction currently planned.

Soon after, Shaw punted the same question to the Climate Change Commission.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Climate Change Commission Chair Rod Carr and his panel concluded the target was too weak.

In April, Shaw announced he’d asked the commission two things: is New Zealand’s Paris target compatible with keeping inside 1.5C, and should methane be given its own separate category in the NDC, to align with the Zero Carbon Act?

The country’s Paris pledge is expressed as a budget for the whole decade’s emissions, and all gases are encompassed by a single target, with methane and nitrous oxide converted into carbon-dioxide equivalents.

But New Zealand’s domestic targets are expressed differently – they have a separate and smaller target for cutting methane, because it’s a shorter-live gas.

The commission took account of methane’s different properties when deciding whether the target was tough enough, but decided against recommended splitting the NDC in two. It said splitting the target would be viewed as a backwards step by our trading partners.

“Expressing the NDC in a split-gas format could have the benefit of highlighting to other countries the possibility of splitting biogenic methane from other gases, in recognition of its different warming impacts,” said the analysis.

But the risk of offering a split target to our international reputation was too great, it decided: “The flipside of this is that a split-gas NDC would be unlikely to meet current international expectations that a developed country’s NDC should be an all-sector, all-gas absolute emission reduction target. Anything other than this is likely to be perceived as stepping back from responsibility and ambition. It could prompt a high degree of criticism from other countries and civil society groups.”

Carr told Stuff the international community had settled on the all-gas standard, and submitting a split-gas NDC was unlikely to change that. “Whatever we do domestically, the world is going to add the numbers up and present them in that way,” he added. “We will explain our circumstances, but from the rest of the world’s point of view, every country potentially has a unique set of circumstances.”

The commission gave the Government a prod about its lack of transparency on progress meeting the NDC.

“There appears to be a domestic reporting gap. Given that the Government intends to require a range of businesses to disclose climate change risks in their financial reports, it is not unreasonable to expect the Government to do the same,” it said.

“We therefore consider that the Government should hold itself accountable for meeting the NDC through regular transparent reporting, including the disclosure of any fiscal risks that may arise from the purchasing offshore (carbon credits).”