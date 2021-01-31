Now's the time to hit accelerator on climate action

The 166MW Te Mihi geothermal power station, north of Taupō. New Zealand’s ability to generate energy from renewable sources is a national strategic asset that should benefit all New Zealanders, writes Rod Carr.

OPINION: The climate science has been clear for some time. Climate policy has been developing and the moment for accelerated climate action is now. Aotearoa New Zealand is not on track to achieve its domestic emissions targets and its current commitments fall short of meeting international obligations.

However, draft advice from the Climate Change Commission shows there are technically feasible, economically affordable and socially acceptable pathways available for Aotearoa to achieve our domestic targets and meet our fair share of international obligations. There is the opportunity to create a thriving, climate-resilient, low-emissions Aotearoa.

Mario Tama/Getty Images A tabular iceberg floats near the coast of West Antarctica seen from a window of a Nasa Operation IceBridge plane over Antarctica in 2016. IceBridge monitors polar ice on Earth. Using the resulting data, researchers have observed that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline, directly contributing to rising sea levels.

By adopting new technologies and business practices, transforming what we produce and how we produce it, and changing how we get around our communities, a cleaner, greener, healthier, and more sustainable future is open to us.

The commission’s path to 2035 includes a 70 per cent reduction in energy from coal, a 65 per cent reduction in energy from natural gas, and a 33 per cent reduction in energy from liquid fossil fuels, like petrol and diesel. These are numbers that will continue to accelerate to 2050.

Decarbonising energy production is essential. Renewable energy sources to electrify the vehicles New Zealanders use every day and heat the spaces we live and work in are critical.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Climate Change Commission projects GDP will be less than 1 per cent lower in 2035 than if policy stays as it is now, says chairperson Dr Rod Carr. (File photo)

Our path will see a 170 per cent increase in energy from solar, wind and geothermal sources by 2035. All the technologies exist and are becoming more available and affordable. We need to rapidly reduce the use of fossil fuels in our vehicles, homes and businesses. Our ability to generate energy from renewable sources is a national strategic asset that should benefit all New Zealanders.

By 2027 at least 50 per cent of imported light vehicles must be electric. Walking, biking, shared mobility and public transport should be supported. Some freight needs to go from road to rail, and we need to establish a viable biofuels industry.

Reducing emissions from transport, using energy efficiently and reducing waste are the greatest contributions people can make.

In agriculture, the widespread adoption of farm practices to lower greenhouse gas emissions is essential. Selective breeding and better management put us on the right path, but more research and new technologies will be required to make larger emissions reductions.

The commission’s path reduces reliance on forestry to offset emissions. If we act now, we have a unique opportunity to grow new native forests. This will not just help us reduce emissions now but pass on to future generations a growing carbon sink and habitat for our native plants and animals. Pine forests will continue to play an important role, including as feedstock for new materials, products and fuels as part of a thriving bioeconomy.

There will be costs and benefits from the transition, but we found these are likely to be much lower than projected. The economy can grow while we take action. The commission projects GDP will be less than 1 per cent lower in 2035 than if policy stays as it is now.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Carr, pictured with Minister for Climate Change James Shaw in 2019, says New Zealand’s current commitments fall short of meeting international obligations.

To contribute our fair share to reducing global emissions, the country needs to do more than domestic action alone can deliver. We have contributed more and benefited more from past emissions and continue to emit more than our share.

By the end of this year, we will have to have taken a position between doing as little as we think we can get away with, or as much as we should.

Once we have considered the public’s feedback we will present our final advice to the Government. It will then be up to it to undertake the changes needed to make this happen.

Our advice opens today for public consultation until March 14. To create an enduring commitment our advice needs to reflect the many views of a wide range of New Zealanders. Read our draft advice. Let us know what you think. Visit: haveyoursay.climatecommission.govt.nz

Dr Rod Carr is chairperson of the Climate Change Commission www.climatecommission.govt.nz