Doubling public transport and cycling trips isn't enough to cut carbon, activists warn

By 2030, the Climate Change Commission wants twice as many trips on public transport and bikes. But our pitiful use of these forms of transport today means this will barely shift the dial, environmentalists say.

In its newly released blueprint to get the country to net zero emissions, the commission said we must change the way we move around, with “much more walking, cycling and use of public and shared transport”.

By the end of the decade, walking will need to rise 25 per cent, cycling by 95 per cent and public transport use 120 per cent, the commission outlined. We can also reduce people’s need to get from A to B, by building compact and connected cities and boosting working-from-home arrangements.

If that happens, the kilometres travelled in cars will flatten off as the population grows, the commission projected.

Green transport campaigner Paul Callister​ said that in 2018, 2 per cent of all trips to work and 3.6 per cent to school or university were on a bike. If that nearly doubles, that will only be 3.9 per cent and 7 per cent respectively. That’s small fry compared to European cities such as Ghent, Belgium, where 35 per cent of all trips in 2019 were by bike.

If a quarter of all commuters travel to work by active or public transport by the end of the decade (up from 13.6 per cent), that means 75 per cent of all commuters will still hop in a car, Callister said. “There is a danger that most people will see it as something other people need to do.”

Antony Kitchener/Stuff The Climate Change Commission wants to see a higher use of buses and bikes – but others say it’s being unambitious.

Fellow climate activist Paul Winton​ also thinks the commission isn’t aiming high enough. The goal of nearly twice as much cycling by 2030 “is lower than the growth rate we’ve got today”, he pointed out. “To achieve that we’d have to slow down … Surely we can do more than double.”

A low bar means little will change, Winton added. “It sends a message out to those that fund and manage the transport system, like NZTA and Ministry of Transport, that it’s kind of business as usual, it's incremental change. But it’s transformation we need.”

The widespread political support for the commission’s blueprint is a reflection of its lack of ambition, Winton said. “They’ve been given a soft lob to hit back.”

The commission proposed a host of methods – from restricting new petrol and diesel car imports to EV subsidies or feebates and bulk orders – to boost the uptake of electric cars. On this, the commission has been more ambitious, Winton said.

“The massive gap is that doesn’t transform transport. It just means you have more different-powered steel boxes running around our existing network. We need to de-prioritise steel boxes.”

Roads clogged with cars – whether fossil-fueled or electric – make cycling and buses less desirable, Callister said. “I’d much rather see e-bikes subsidised than electric cars.”

He agreed on many of the principles in the commission’s advice, such as designing urban areas to minimise car use and more spending on public and active transport and less on new roads. But the country should aim to replace far more car trips, he said.

Cities such as Auckland and Wellington could get widespread uptake of public transport by investing in the network and introducing congestion charges for cars and hiking parking fees, Callister said. Flat regions, such as his home of Kāpiti, should ambitiously invest in cycleways, he added.

“I’d certainly push the idea of going harder and going earlier.”

There was little in the plan to give people lower-carbon options to travel between cities, Callister said.

To lower the emissions of the petrol and diesel we burn in our traditional cars, trucks, boats and planes, the commission proposed we ensure 3 per cent – or 140 million litres each year – of liquid fuel comes from renewable sources.

The Government already backed a biofuel mandate in the run up to the commission’s release, to require fuel retailers to mix in a certain percentage of biofuel.

Biofuel is not economically viable at the moment, but the mandate would change that, said Z Energy chief executive Mike Bennetts​. The oil company has a plant capable of making 20 million litres of biodiesel per year, though it’s “hibernating” at the moment due to increased demand for the animal fat the fuel is made from.

Bennetts admitted the new mandate is great news for his company, but said it’s good news for the climate too. “It’s the sort of transition you can make almost immediately, without having to worry about replacing the vehicle fleet or waiting for hydrogen trucks to be scaled up.”

Although the addition of a small amount of biofuel would have a negligible effect on Z Energy’s prices, Bennetts said he expected electric cars to take over, as they’re cheaper to run. Still, he believed biofuel, alongside hydrogen, would be needed to power trucks and planes in our zero-carbon economy – so we need to build a supply chain.

Supplied In the past, we’ve used animal fat to create biodiesel. But Z Energy has also investigated wood waste as an ingredient.

The commission sees up to seven new biofuel plants being built here, and all could be supplied by homegrown waste. However, larger, more efficient offshore plants could keep prices down for customers, Bennetts said.

Could foreign-made biodiesel increase the risk forests or food crops are replaced with biofuel sources? “If we did import product, we’d have to be very mindful of the feedstock,” he added.

Winton is wary that a biofuel blend could delay the phase-out of petrol and diesel. “You’ve got to make sure that it’s just the things you’ve got around now, that you’re not still bringing in trucks in 2028 that are going to run half on biofuel and half on diesel.”

