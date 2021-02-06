Solar-powered Pukekohe packhouse sees free range eggs go off the grid

Frenz free-range chickens are being fed crushed mussels, rich in vitamins and omega 3, sourced from local aquaculture.

On a sunny day, the new solar panels on the roof of Frenz Eggs in Auckland’s Pukekohe generate enough energy to run the whole operation – and then some.

It’s the latest in a raft of sustainability measures that have also seen the chooks gobbling up tonnes of green-lipped mussel waste that would otherwise have gone to landfill, and work underway to make sure all export packaging is 100 per cent recyclable.

When thinking about clean power, director Rob Darby​ said it was “only fair that we go the whole hog”.

With 177 solar panels installed on the roof, the company is now able to generate all the electricity it uses in a year.

There’s a bit of give and take in that – on very sunny days when it makes more power than it uses, the excess will go back into the grid. Then on shady days, it might buy some back.

At the end of the month, “you’re next to neutral”, Darby said.

“It’s a great feeling knowing you can do that.”

On a standard day, the packhouse will use 35–40 kilowatts of power. The panels will produce over 50kW when the sun’s out and 20 on an overcast day.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Frenz director Rob Darby says the company is always looking for ways to be more sustainable.

The next step will be getting batteries, so the company can store all the power it makes.

It’s an investment, Darby said: “We certainly don’t do it because it’s cheaper.”

It will take seven years to pay off the cost of the panels, he said, but “then they essentially become free power”.

It’s also an investment in the environment. Frenz takes a different tack to many businesses, Darby said, making the product slightly more expensive rather than slashing prices, which means it can do some good as well as turning a profit.

With heavy traffic often passing the building on the way out of town, Darby said the 60 metres of panels on the roof could spark some conversations and inspire other people to explore solar as an option.