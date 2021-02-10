Auckland Council must up climate change game or leave global group of leaders

The 'All Aboard' climate coalition is putting the heat on Auckland councillors.

Auckland Council must decide whether to up its climate action game, or leave a prestigious global group of cities pledged to making ambitious cuts to their carbon emissions.

The council joined the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group in 2015, adopting its goal of halving carbon emissions by 2030, and being net carbon neutral by 2050.

C40 has just raised its requirements of members, and Auckland councillors will on Thursday debate whether to accept the new standard, or quit the group.

One of the biggest hurdles facing the city is the requirement by 2024 to be able to say it is on track to halve emissions by 2030. It will also have to start paying for some activities previously funded by C40.

Council management advised staying on board, and meeting the tougher standards, arguing that leaving C40 would cause “reputational and delivery risks to council’s climate change activity and plans”.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff was hosted at a C40 gathering in Paris in 2017, and in speeches still points to his signing an accord committing Auckland to phasing out diesel buses in favour of electric ones.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The climate “strike” demonstration in Auckland’s Queen Street, calling for action in September 2019.

Auckland holds the status of an “innovator city” in C40, alongside Copenhagen and Rotterdam.

The C40 calls for greater commitment from 97 city members, comes a week after a coalition of climate change activists said the council could face legal action if it didn’t meet its goals and policies.

In weighing up C40’s new standards, council staff flagged the 2024 assurance that emissions were falling as pledged, as needing more work.

“Meeting the emissions targets set out in Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri (Auckland’s council-adopted Climate Plan) is not plausible without bold, ambitious action from a range of stakeholders,” wrote Alec Tang, the chief sustainability officer in a report to councillors.

“Further work is required to be able to demonstrate that the city has done all in its power to achieve the targets set out in [the plan],” he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Richard Hills, chair of Auckland Council's Environment and Climate Change committee, wants more action to tackle climate change.

Chairman of the council’s Environment and Climate Change committee, Richard Hills, said the city should stay in C40 and heed its tougher calls.

“It would be embarrassing and disappointing if we had to drop out,” Hills told Stuff.

“We are going to have to be able to show that by 2024 we are reducing our emissions – C40 should be pressure to meet those targets and goals,” he said, noting the community was already demanding a bigger effort.

Todd Niall/Stuff All Aboard climate coalition members Paul Winton (left) Jenny Cooper QC and David Robertson address Auckland Council's planning committee.

Another area flagged for the politicians’ attention is C40’s requirement that the mayor and the city “demonstrate global climate leadership and inspire others to act in support of the Paris Agreement”.

“The mayor already undertakes many of these activities, however, it is clear from C40 that they are seeking renewed and visible commitment and action from member cities’ leadership,” wrote Tang.

Todd Niall Electric buses have been a focus of Auckland Council funded climate actions.

The council report noted that a “designate” often represented the mayor at events, and while that was likely to meet the new standard, it “may require additional resource and time from the mayor”.

Auckland Council has in the past hosted several C40 networking meetings, and that is expected to continue with the council instead picking up the tab.

The C40 call increases the pressure on Auckland councillors to deliver on the pledges made in the city’s climate plan, signed off in 2020, which will need a cut of up to 70 per cent in transport emissions.

Public consultation will soon open on the council’s next Ten Year Budget, which includes the first funding dedicated to implementing the plan, although in some cases councillors have not favoured options with the highest impact.

Last week representatives of the “All Aboard” coalition of climate-focussed groups urged the council to acted swiftly and boldly, warning legal action could result from failing to enact agreed policy.

“We don’t want to sue people, it’s time-consuming, and expensive and disruptive – but we are very committed to seeing this country achieve its climate goals,” Jenny Cooper QC, from Lawyers for Climate Action, told councillors.