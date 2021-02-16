America's Cup: Team NZ achieve carbon zero status as they 'face up' to their impact on climate

There are few sporting events that come with such excess as the America’s Cup. It’s a world of big budgets, big egos, and even bigger carbon footprints.

America’s Cup syndicates are not just sailing teams – they are large-scale outfits encompassing design, engineering, boat-building and shore team operations.

In preparation for this year’s 36th America’s Cup in Auckland, each team built two 75-foot monohulls, firstly spending tens of thousands of hours designing and constructing a test boat, before taking what they learn from months out on the water training and testing, and building a whole new boat.

Emirates Team New Zealand director Sir Stephen Tindall says the team need to “face up” to the impact of that excess on the climate.

That’s why The Warehouse – the company Tindall founded in 1982 – is partnering with Team NZ to offset the team’s carbon emissions for its 36th America’s Cup campaign.

In what is a first for the event, the team’s emissions will be measured from July 2017 to the end of their campaign in 2021 and offset through investing in permanent native New Zealand forestry projects, in partnership with Toitū Envirocare’s carbonzero certification programme.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sir Stephen Tindall is the chairman of the board of Emirates Team New Zealand.

“The way I look at it, and the way I think others should look at it is, all you’re doing is facing up to the fact that you do create carbon, and therefore you should stump up for the carbon you are creating,” said Tindall, who stepped down from The Warehouse board last year, taking on an even bigger role – sustainability champion.

Tindall believes as high performance sport increasingly grapples with the awkward question of whether it is hurting the climate, other New Zealand sporting organisations should be considering what steps they can take to offset carbon emissions.

“The reason we’re doing it is firstly for ourselves, but also to say ‘hey this is a journey you guys can go on as well’,” Tindall says.

“We’d be happy to share any of our data or information with other organisations and put them on the journey as well.”

EMIRATES TEAM NZ Team New Zealand keeping tabs on the development of Te Rehutai as they make a busy start to 2021.

Tindall does not consider the costs of carbon credits are prohibitive for smaller organisations. He says The Warehouse has so far invested around $177,000 to achieve carbonzero certification, which covers the four-year period from when Team NZ first started plotting its America’s Cup defence in July 2017 through to the end of their 2021 campaign.

To date, Team NZ’s greenhouse gas emissions have been calculated at 3051.41 tonnes. By the time next month’s America’s Cup match draws to a close, that number is expected to sit at 3686 tonnes.

The figure includes boat materials and construction, boat consumables, freight, energy use, fuel for support boats and team cars.

Along the way, Team NZ managing director Grant Dalton says the team has attempted to minimise its impact on the environment where it can. It is understood Team NZ investigated using electric chase boats for this campaign, but the technology could not yet keep pace with the foiling monohulls, which have been clocked at speeds of over 50 knots.

“As a team that spends so much of its time on the water, we have always been conscious of our environment and doing what we can to minimise our impact on it as best we can,” says Dalton.

“We are first to say we aren’t perfect by any stretch, but we are prepared to measure our emissions. This is a step in taking responsibility for the carbon footprint we create.”

The carbon offsetting of Team NZ’s campaign has been achieved through investment in the Spraypoint Permanent Forest Sink project in Marlborough. The carbon forest area, which is under a QEII covenant, consists of a diverse range of vegetation, including a threatened species of broom.

In addition to the carbon offset programme, which is independently managed by Toitū, Team NZ have been helping protect the very stretch of water they hope to defend the Cup in next month.

Just like the high-powered foiling monohulls racing on it, the eco-system of the Hauraki Gulf is on a knife edge. The 2020 State of Our Gulf report paints a grim picture of the continued degrading of the marine environment, which is being slowly suffocated by plastics and sediment build-up.

The Warehouse and Team NZ partnership has also supported the planting of native trees, in collaboration with Trees that Count, around the Firth of Thames to support the restoration of waterways and flora and fauna.

Tindall has even got his hands dirty himself, helping plant natives along the waterways in an effort to prevent sediment loading.

“That is where most of the sediment comes from for most of the Hauraki Gulf. So when you look at the water health of the Gulf, that is the obvious place to do the work,” he said.

“But there’s much more we all need to do. Much more.”