Massive oil drilling prospect off Otago coast canned

NZ Oil and Gas has relinquished an oil exploration permit in the Canterbury Basin that could have earned the country $32 billion in royalties and taxes over its lifespan.

The company, along with partner Beach Energy, applied on Tuesday to relinquish its Clipper permit, which covered an area known as the Barque prospect, 60 kilometres off the shore of Oamaru.

The Barque prospect was estimated to contain the equivalent of 530 million barrels of oil.

NZ Oil and Gas chief executive Andrew Jefferies said the joint venture was being surrendered with great regret, after years of work to try and bring the project to fruition.

“I expect it will not be the last offshore acreage to suffer the same fate.

“New Zealand Oil & Gas believes a confluence of events ... have formed a perfect storm, making the task of finding suitable partners in the required timeline impossible.”

A map of the Barque prospect sitting inside the Clipper licence, the area New Zealand Oil and Gas had a permit to explore for oil and gas.

They included adverse regulatory settings for offshore exploration, the lack of oil or gas found at OMV’s Tawhaki permit site, Beach Energy recently dropping plans to start exploratory drilling about 120km off the coast of Oamaru, and the effects of Covid-19 on drill rig costs and availability, Jeffries said.

“Both New Zealand Oil & Gas and Beach Energy remain committed to New Zealand through production at the Kupe Gas Field in South Taranaki, which remains a key supplier to the country’s energy needs.

“At Kupe, we are halfway through a major compression project to maintain production from our large offshore production permit that has both development and near field exploration potential.”

Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of NZ chief executive John Carnegie said the surrender was another blow to New Zealand’s energy security.

A 2017 report by MartinJenkins found the Barque prospect could have earned $32b in royalties and taxes over its lifespan. Construction alone could have created 5700 jobs and added $7.1b to New Zealand’s GDP.

Carnegie said it could have helped lower emissions here in New Zealand and around the world by replacing coal for industrial use and electricity generation.

The offshore area available for exploration had now shrunk by more than 80 per cent since April 2018, he said.

“This raises serious questions for New Zealand’s long-term energy security, given the absence of realistic alternatives to natural gas to power industries, heat our homes and keep electricity prices down.

“Just this week it was announced the Huntly power station is bringing a third coal-fired electricity unit out of storage due in part to looming shortages in the gas market. This is a worrying foretaste of the future.”

Oil Free Otago spokeswoman Rosemary Penwarden said the move by NZ Oil and Gas was another small win for the planet.

“I think these oil companies can finally see the writing’s on the wall.

“We can’t afford to keep drilling and burning this oil if we want to have a liveable planet in the future. This is a climate emergency.”

Penwarden said for the group, which had been campaigning to end oil exploration in Otago’s waters for a decade now, it could mean their work was almost over.

“I can’t think of any more active exploration permits, or any other companies talking about it in our area ... but we won’t stop until we’ve made sure these big companies are leaving our part of the world alone.”

Greenpeace Aotearoa climate and energy campaigner Amanda Larsen welcomed the news, saying it would have two-fold benefits for the climate.

“Fossil fuels are driving the climate crisis, and we already have more than we can afford to burn. We’ve got no excuse to be drilling for more.”

It was also good news for New Zealand’s ocean wildlife, she said.

“Deep-sea exploratory drilling is some of the riskiest. It’s great our seabirds, dolphins and whales will be safe from an accidental oil spill.”