Time for faster, not just bigger, transport projects

In July 2020, The CRL project had reached the halfway point, on time and on budget

OPINION: There are a lot of big issues that lend themselves to the “supertanker” analogy about being slow to change course - the housing shortage, and finding cleaner, healthier ways to get around without cars.

As the clock ticks on the 2030 deadline to halve carbon emissions from 2016 levels, there has been a flurry of social media comment over remarks from the government’s transport agency, Waka Kotahi, that its budgets are fairly locked-in for the next three years.

Big transport projects take years to plan and build, and in Auckland’s case, the biggest of them - the $4.4 billion City Rail Link tunnels – won’t carry their first trains until late 2024.

Billions are still to be spent, money that can’t be diverted to new ideas, even if there was a mood to.

READ MORE:

* Climate Change: Auckland councillors sign up to tougher standards

* Three new stations announced for train line through growing south Auckland

* How to cut emissions from transport: ban fossil fuel cars, electrify transport and get people walking and cycling



But while the supertanker might take a while to change course, city politicians can still choose to launch the lifeboats, and landing craft, and get to some better places quicker.

Auckland’s return to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 until Sunday March 7 serves to underline the need to think more cleverly about swifter responses in a fast-changing world.

A major upgrade of inner city Karangahape Road with dedicated cycle paths, wider more attractive footpaths and better bus priority, will have taken nearly three years from consultation to expected completion towards mid 2021.

It should be fabulous once it is done – hopefully a good example of a more vibrant, people-friendly urban streetscape – certainly the businesses which have endured major disruption will hope so.

But with calls growing for more priority to be given to active transport modes like walking and cycling, there also needs to be speedier and more creative thinking to deliver safe, separated cycle routes.

Auckland Transport/Supplied The Karangahape Road upgrade should be finished by mid-2021

In late 2018 Waka Kotahi proposed some “quickie” pop-up bus lanes could be opened on motorway shoulders within six to nine months, to make bus journey’s quicker and more reliable.

It was an idea that took some years to take hold, before that proposal emerged.

More than two years later the idea has slid across to Auckland Transport which is now working on a bigger plan, including interim “pop-up” bus interchanges on the northwestern motorway.

Again, it will be a big step forward when completed, but nearly a decade of potential mode-shift, behaviour change, emission reduction and patronage growth on public transport will have been lost, from the point when the original “quickie” plan was do-able.

The original sections of shoulder bus lane were adapted from the existing shoulders in the 1980s. Nearly four decades later some new, isolated segments have been built but never joined up using carriageway that mostly just needs new road marking.

Todd Niall/Stuff Buses get stuck with general traffic on motorway sections like the Westgate onramp

There is money in the funding system, and there is pressing need to provide more, and attractive options to private motor vehicles, with Auckland Council signed up to a bold carbon emission reduction pledge.

Auckland’s carbon footprint continues to grow, and the council has hand-on-democratic-heart promised by 2030 to halve emissions from their 2016 level and be net carbon neutral by 2050.

Cultural change in the politics of transport is required, such as changing the system which funds the upgrading of roads in their current form, more readily than adding new components like bus and cycle lanes.

“Renewals” is where the big pot of money is, and it funds work such as the lengthy, disruptive and costly “renewing” of Henderson’s suburban boulevard, Universal Drive by early 2020.

What emerged was new footpath and kerbing and a re-sealed road, exactly as it had been – but without provision of bus lanes or cycleways which could have been accommodated within its generous width.

It is not just an Auckland issue, these projects are co-funded by the government agency Waka Kotahi, so the criteria have to fit the nationwide funding criteria and priorities.

If the supertanker can’t change course rapidly enough, then the answer is not to be resigned to the outmoded inflexibility of the system, but to launch the lifeboats.

The release shortly of the revised 10-year Regional Land Transport Plan might reveal that “captain’s call” from the bridge.