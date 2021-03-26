'Outdated' school bus rules driving up greenhouse emissions, parents say

Frustrated parents say rules preventing their kids from getting on a school bus are hypocritical are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

“Archaic” school bus rules are forcing people into their cars, driving up the very greenhouse gas emissions the Government says should be reduced, parents say.

Parents across the country say they are being left with little choice but to drive their children to school, over the enforcement of century-old rules that have left them excluded from the school bus.

Three years ago, Golden Bay woman Ramona Hasler's children took the bus to school in Takaka, 23 kilometres away.

She now clocked up more than 80km daily doing the school runs.

READ MORE:

* Education Ministry officials determined to avoid public meeting about school bus

* National school bus rule 'ridiculous' for rural families

* Frustration mounts over bus company's refusal to pick up school kids



Hayden was among scores of children who found themselves barred from the school bus, after the company running it enacted government rules that students were not eligible for school transport assistance if they didn't go to their nearest school, or lived within a certain distance of their school.

Golden Bay Coachlines – which runs the only bus service in the region – initially allowed ineligible children on for a fee, but stopped doing so, despite some buses being “half empty”, parents said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Golden Bay parents Tyler Langford, left and Ramona Hasler say the Ministry of Education’s refusal to budge on rules, made over 100 years ago, about who can get a free ride to school marginalises rural communities and clashes with Government rhetoric on climate change and education.

Hasler said she would have sent Hayden to his closest school, 19 kilometres away, if she knew he would be excluded from the bus. He went to Tākaka Primary, because that was the school most of his friends from pre-school were attending.

She feared switching Hayden, who suffered anxiety and learning issues, would cause too much stress.

Hasler managed to split her work, cleaning at a hospital near the school, into morning and evening shifts so she could make the school run, which was “sometimes stressful”.

Hasler’s teenage daughter was still allowed to get on the bus to Golden Bay High School, 500 metres away from Tākaka Primary.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Golden Bay parents Ramona Hasler, left and Tyler Langford with a Golden Bay Coachlines school bus outside Takaka Primary School. Langford says the government’s rhetoric on climate change clashes with its stance on school buses.

Acting principal at Tākaka Primary School, Katie Lavers, said parents in Golden Bay were “beyond frustrated with the situation”.

She urged the Ministry of Education to review the rules around bus services.

“The ministry creates the conditions for the [school bus contract] tender regulations.

“It is up to them to ensure that they are creating the right conditions to create equitable service. Currently, in rural areas it creates the conditions for a monopoly.”

Parent and Golden Bay spokesperson for Federated Farmers, Tyler Langford, said the rules clashed with the government’s declaration of a climate emergency, and its rhetoric about the need for schools to move towards a digital education.

“Yet from a transport point of view, we’re using an archaic, outdated, 100-year-old rule.”

It was “disheartening” for farmers who were “spending hours and countless money” making on-farm changes around climate change, to then have to jump in their cars for the school run, she said.

“It seems really counterproductive to what we're actually trying to achieve both on farm, but also as a community.”

The nearest school rule was set down in the Education Act in 1877, with an amendment in 1904 that students who lived within 3.2km of their primary school or 4.8k of their high school weren't eligible for transport assistance.

Opponents from Northland to Timaru said it was unsafe for children in rural areas to walk those distances now, as they were often along highways.

The ministry said it had no plans to review its school transport eligibility criteria.

“We help around 100,000 students around New Zealand to attend their nearest school at an annual cost of around $205 million,” Kim Shannon, Head of Education Infrastructure Service said.

“The vast majority of these students live in rural areas.”

The criteria allowed the ministry to draw a line, and focus limited funds on those students most in need of transport assistance, she said.

“Our transport providers have discretion on whether or not to transport ineligible students, provided the schools agree and eligible students are not disadvantaged.”

Golden Bay Coachlines has consistently declined to comment to Stuff and did not respond to questions for this story.