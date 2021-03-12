The hidden carbon footprint of electric cars

Electric cars may run on clean, green electricity – but purchasing millions of EVs to replace our fossil-fuelled vehicles means overseas factories will pour out greenhouse gas.

Although they produce just one-third the lifetime emissions of a petrol car, electric vehicles aren’t completely clean. Carbon is created in the mining, manufacturing, shipping and recycling of the parts that make up every vehicle.

The Climate Change Commission has proposed a host of policies, from feebates to bulk EV orders, to boost the number of electric cars in the country.

But to reduce the world’s carbon output, environmentalists want the car to become the transport mode of last resort, with people instead choosing trains, buses, ferries, scooters, bikes or their feet for most journeys.

University of Toronto sustainable transport researcher Alexandre Milovanoff​ said the emissions from materials and manufacturing are a large chunk of a car’s environmental impact.

From his calculations, a Tesla Model 3 emits the equivalent of 16.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide over a lifetime of driving in New Zealand. That’s about a third that of the Toyota RAV4, which produces 45.4 tonnes.

The overseas assembly of the Tesla’s battery is the biggest contributor, contributing 6.5 tonnes. It takes a lot of energy to mine the lithium, nickel and cobalt metals required, he added. Then there’s the battery creation: “We need to add heat and electricity in order to change the form of those materials.”

It’s likely electric car manufacturers will decrease these emissions by improving efficiency and switching to clean energy sources, he said. “[But] It will never be something easy to produce,” he added.

The vehicle body adds another 5.7 tonnes, Milovanoff estimates. “Conventional and electric vehicles will be mostly made of steel, cast iron and aluminium… Those are quite energy intensive to produce.”

Some automakers are aware of the issue – General Motors has pledged that all its vehicles will run on low-emissions fuels by 2035 and its manufacturing will be carbon-neutral by 2040, for example.

Because about 20 per cent of our electricity is generated from burning natural gas and coal, this will also add to an electric car’s lifetime carbon footprint – about 4.3 tonnes for a distance of 200,000 kilometres.

Low-emissions fuel researcher Wallace Rae​ said, under international greenhouse gas accounting, New Zealand is only on the hook for the electricity-related emissions, because they’re produced onshore. By importing all our cars, we get other countries to bear the mining and manufacturing emissions. “There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors.”

Milovanoff’s research team has found that, for global emissions, switching from petrol to electric cars is not enough to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius. Reducing the amount and the way we travel are both necessary, he said.

A car-dominated transport system also requires lots of concrete – another carbon-intensive material – for new highways, roads and car parks. “Building a public transit line will move way more people than if we build highways,” he said.

Trains, buses and ferries require more material to construct than a car, but these emissions are shared across all their users. Plus, they spend much more of their lives in action.

The average private car sits idle for 95 per cent of its life. That’s a problem, agrees Wellington car-sharing firm Mevo.

But if multiple people share the same vehicle, we can make a significant dent in manufacturing emissions, said company co-founder Finn Lawrence​.

A new report by Mevo also found electric cars produce more carbon in manufacturing. Though a petrol-fuelled Toyota Corolla’s lifetime carbon footprint is three times larger, a Hyundai Ioniq EV (which the company will soon introduce) produces 10.7 tonnes to construct compared to 6.6 tonnes for the Corolla.

Andy Jackson/Stuff An electric car’s carbon footprint includes the greenhouse gas from the mining, manufacturing, shipping and recycling.

However, the report calculates a shared car can cover the journeys of approximately 11 private cars, so each driver is responsible for a fraction of that carbon.

Thanks to streaming services, you don’t need to own a CD or DVD to play a song or movie. Similarly, you don’t need to own a car to drive, Lawrence said.

“To use a car you just need an app on your phone, and you just grab one. Then a lot of the other stuff becomes a lot easier to solve. You can suddenly say: ‘I’m not going to drive a car into the city, I’m going to jump on a bus, take the train or work remotely’.”

Outside urban areas, car-share services in communities could increasingly replace a household’s back-up car, Lawrence said.

India Logan-Riley​, of climate activist group Te Ara Whatu, also wants to country to rethink car dominance.

“A technical solution is not the be-all and end-all,” Logan-Riley said.

“Cars do a lot of harm. Cars really hurt people. We also know that AI technology is producing quite racist self-driving cars.” (Georgia Tech researchers found self-driving cars did a worse job detecting and therefore avoiding people with darker skin tones compared to lighter skin tones)

Monique Ford/Stuff Taking into consideration the manufacturing emissions, public transport is a lower-emissions option than electric cars.

Public transport, designed by the community to get them where they need to go, can be a better option, Logan-Riley said. “We shouldn’t be trying to hold on to what we know right now. Re-imagining could mean so many more of our people could be happier and healthier and culturally well.”

Rae – who is researching how hydrogen could reduce the carbon intensity of petrol – said countries such as Singapore have successfully reduced private cars by allocating billions towards public transport and requiring people to bid for a capped number of vehicle ownership permits.

But he’s less hopeful that New Zealanders will be willing to change.

“We have developed car ownership so that now there’s a high dependency on commuting in a motor vehicle. How you turn that back is a dire political problem.”

