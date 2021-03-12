Auckland transport plan: Low-income fare discounts, but emissions will keep rising

Auckland's Inner Link bus route has a new electric bus as part of its fleet.

Half-price public transport will be available to 200,000 Community Service Card holders in Auckland within a year, in what could be a pilot for the rest of the country.

The previously-flagged scheme has been unveiled jointly by the Government and Auckland Council in the update of its ten-year programme of agreed transport projects and initiatives.

However the revision of the $31 billion Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP) will not curb rising carbon emissions, and retains contentious highway building such as the $1.3 billion Mill Road highway.

The government and council point to a $3 billion boost to ATAP since the earlier version three years ago, but the new iteration includes $4.9b of previously-announced government-funded projects.

The revised ATAP includes increases in spending for public transport, and active modes such as cycling and walking, but will not satisfy groups that have argued for a big shift to meet climate change goals.

The joint media release from Auckland mayor Phil Goff and Transport Minister Michael Wood points to “a 13 per cent decrease in emissions per capita” when compared with the previous package.

“For the first time we’re turning around transport emissions rising in Auckland,” said Wood in the media release.

The detailed report however outlines that due to population growth, the emissions impact of the ATAP projects will be a 6 per cent increase over a decade, while the commitment is to halve them by 2030.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Transport emissions will continued to rise in Auckland over the next decade unless new policies can turn it around.

Any reductions in overall transport-related emissions is forecast to come from other government policy initiatives, such as tougher vehicle emission standards.

Included in carbon-reducing initiatives is $30 million towards de-carbonising Auckland’s diesel-powered ferry fleet, with one firm promoting the construction of a high-tech electric fleet.

Rapid Transit spending at $7.5b is the biggest single category for new infrastructure, made up largely by the $4.4b City Rail Link projects, the extended northern busway and the new eastern busway.

The second largest allocation of $4.1b is for new roads and highways, with $1.4b committed to walking and cycling initiatives.

EV Maritime/Supplied Artist impression of the carbon-fibre battery powered fast ferry being developed by Auckland's EV Maritime.

“Particularly welcome in this ATAP is the trial of Community Connect, which will give 200,000 low-income earners a 50 per cent reduction in fares on all trips by train and bus,” said Goff in the statement.

The 50 per cent discount is due to be in place by July 2022 or perhaps earlier, and is likely to work in a similar way to the Supergold card discount which is programmed into AT HOP electronic cards.

Officials calculate the discount could boost public transport use by 2.7 million trips in its first year, although Goff has previously been sceptical of the same impact formula when applied to annual fare rises in Auckland.

Critics of continued highway building are likely to focus on the retention of the $1.35b Mill Road project, to create a highway parallel to the Southern Motorway in a proposed growth area in the rural south.

The $411 million Penlink highway off the Whangaparaoa Pensinsula also remains in the ATAP programme.

Climate change lobbyists are warning Auckland Council it could face legal action if its decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions fall short of promises made.

TODD NIALL/STUFF The 'All Aboard' climate coalition is putting the heat on Auckland councillors.

Lawyers for Climate Action warned councillors that their decisions need to deliver their commitments to climate change, made through a Climate Plan, and the declaration of a climate emergency in 2020.

The revised ATAP programme was approved on Thursday by Auckland councillors.