Government may pay twice for carbon credits

A large chunk of the Government’s efforts to make the public sector carbon-neutral may not count towards meeting New Zealand’s international carbon-cutting goals.

It could end up paying for two lots of carbon credits – one to meet its international obligations under the Paris Agreement, and another to be able to claim that public agencies are carbon-neutral, according to a report out today.

Agencies such as the police – which just contracted with Skoda to lease 2000 fossil-fuelled patrol cars – will need to buy carbon credits to offset their emissions in order to meet the Government's goal of making the public sector carbon-neutral by 2025.

But a report by thinktank Motu queries whether an organisation can call itself carbon-neutral if its country – in this case New Zealand – also counts the same carbon-cutting actions towards meeting its international targets.

The same issue could affect companies and brands such as Zespri, The Warehouse, Z Energy, Wellington Zoo, milk formula brand Karicare, and many others who’ve committed to voluntarily offsetting their emissions.

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Police will have to offset emissions from their petrol cars under plans for public agencies to go carbon neutral.

Companies and public agencies often buy offsets because it’s typically cheaper to plant trees, install wind farms and replace fossil fuel stoves, often in a foreign country, than to cut an organisation’s own emissions. To be able to call themselves carbon-neutral, however, these actions must be in addition to what governments and the law require – for example, they can’t be already be covered by the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Companies could get caught by accusations of double-counting, as countries and companies ramp up climate action under the Paris Agreement, says Motu.

An increasingly large share of carbon-cutting activities will be required by policies, laws and international obligations, making it harder to claim they offer genuine extra climate benefits.

Not only is New Zealand set to adopt a series of strict emissions budgets for the whole economy, the Government itself will soon become a large purchaser of offsets to cover its own agencies’ activities.

When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a climate emergency last year, she promised that the public sector would be carbon-neutral by 2025. Although public services will cut some of their actual emissions, some ongoing climate pollution will need to be offset, such as fuel used in police cars or by Department of Conservation helicopters.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a motion to declare a climate emergency in the debating chamber at Parliament.

On top, the Government will have to buy billions of dollars in offshore carbon credits to meet its Paris Agreement target. Under Paris, all countries are expected to do their bit to help limit warming to no more than 1.5-2 degrees Celsius, in a last-ditch effort to prevent costly droughts, floods, fires and heat from worsening.

The independent Climate Change Commission has judged our current Paris target too weak. But it also says that even meeting our current target will be too expensive if we do it all domestically.

To make up the difference between the whole country’s carbon-cutting efforts, and what we’ve promised to do under Paris Agreement, the Government will buy overseas offsets.

Motu says the Government might end up paying two separate bills to mop up New Zealand’s excess emissions – one for the public sector and one for the country as a whole.

“It is not yet clear if the additional mitigation claimed by public agencies to achieve carbon-neutrality would also count toward the [Paris target]... or whether it would constitute an additional cost to taxpayers,” says the report.

Motu’s report calls on the Government to clear up the rules, saying the current regime isn’t fit for purpose.

Tobias Tullius/Unsplash Forests suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This action can be sold to companies to offset their carbon pollution.

Report co-author Catherine Leining​ suggested creating a new type of offset, which would count towards our Paris targets. Buying these won’t allow a product or company to market itself simply as carbon-neutral. It will need a new marketing phrase such as “carbon contribution” or “carbon-neutral supporting the Paris target”, she says.

If a government agency bought this type of offset, it could reduce the amount of offshore carbon credits the Government would need to purchase. But it could then face backlash if it tried to describe itself as carbon-neutral.

How offsets work now

Until now, it has been relatively easy to buy affordable offsets from overseas – for example, funding a solar farm in India or Mexico.

Many companies, including Stuff, reduce their climate impact by buying a mixture of New Zealand native forest planting and overseas projects to cut energy emissions.

But the international landscape is changing fast.

Under the Paris Agreement’s predecessor, the Kyoto Protocol, only developed countries had binding emissions caps. Under Paris, which takes effect this year, virtually every country is expected to set a target, and stick to it.

Not only will the agreement raise demand for trading credits between nations, it means countries such as India, Bangladesh or Mexico can only claim credit for their climate-saving actions once.

Sam Baker/Stuff The country has the opportunity to create a new kind of carbon offset, which funds carbon-cutting projects in Aotearoa, says a report from Motu.

They’ll have to choose between selling credits from a new wind farm or hydro dam to an overseas company or agency, such as a business that wants to sell certified ‘carbon-neutral’ milk, or using the project to meet the country’s own Paris commitment.

Similarly, according to Motu, the New Zealand government will have to choose whether to allow domestic offsets outside its Paris target, government policy and the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). These offsets could fund native forests, new electricity generation and help companies switch to cleaner tech.

But the agreed code of honour covering voluntary offsets prevents companies who buy them from counting activities that also count towards a country’s national efforts, says Leining.

So the government would have to tweak its numbers, she says. In order for a retailer to say its product was carbon-neutral, for example, its offsets would need to be carved out from New Zealand’s national emissions inventory – the tally sent to the United Nations tracking our progress towards our goals.

The same would apply to a Crown agency wanting to claim to be carbon-neutral.

How offsets could work in the future

There might be good reasons to provide these carve-outs. Motu says hosting the carbon-cutting actions here could benefit New Zealand.

In an introduction to the report, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), which commissioned the work from Motu, says a domestic voluntary carbon market would improve people’s trust on offsets by bringing the outcomes of the spending closer to New Zealanders.

“We wanted to kick-start collective thinking about practical solutions for the country,” wrote EECA chief executive Andrew Caseley.

Stuff At the moment, it’s hard to prevent cows from producing methane. But a company could offset this source of emissions.

On the other hand, as Motu points out, now that every country is adopting ever-stricter emissions targets, there mightn’t be enough truly additional carbon-cutting activities to go around.

Whatever the Government decides to do will have implications.

Motu gives the hypothetical example of one company helping another company ditch its coal boilers. (Stuff has altered this example for clarity).

Say a shoe business wants to tell its customers it’s carbon-neutral. The leather in its shoes comes from methane-belching cows and there’s not much the shoemaker or farmer can do to completely reduce this.

However, the company could voluntarily give a tomato grower the money to replace a coal boiler with a biomass boiler fuelled by farm waste.

The cut in emissions can be independently verified and the shoe company can claim to be carbon-neutral.

The tomato grower also benefits – it can say that its emissions are lower, and pay less for its emissions under New Zealand’s ETS.

But there’s another consequence. Unless the government adjusts the cap on emissions under the ETS, the carbon credits the tomato grower no longer needs will become available to others, driving down the price of pumping out carbon for other companies.

Overall, New Zealand’s emissions might not change – a problem known as the waterbed effect. Imagine the water in the bed is emissions, and the shoe company is pressing down on one side, pushing the water/emissions elsewhere.

David Unwin/Stuff Greenhouses growing tomatoes are often kept warm in winter by coal-fired boilers. This fuel could be replaced by wood.

If the Government did decide to shrink the emissions cap in the ETS, to avoid the waterbed issue, it would also need to shrink New Zealand’s overall budget for carbon emissions. (These budgets will be set this year following advice from the Climate Change Commission). Otherwise, emitters outside the ETS could simply mop up the difference.

But, if the government shrinks the country’s emissions budget, and the ETS cap, that still won’t be enough to prevent waterbed-like problems.

With no further action, the country’s Paris target would be weakened. Remember, the Paris target is very likely going to be met by a mix of domestic carbon cuts and buying offsets from overseas.

If the shoe company voluntarily pushes down New Zealand’s domestic emissions, by going above and beyond business-as-usual, and beyond government policy, the Government won’t have to buy as many offshore credits to meet its Paris target.

The world’s climate will be left in the same state it would have been without the shoe company’s extra effort.

According to Motu, international opinion is divided about what to do about this. The government could pretend the coal boiler still existed. It would add the tomato grower’s projected emissions back into the national tally, allowing the shoe company to claim it is truly carbon-neutral – after going above and beyond.

Or it could let the shoemaker claim it’s helping New Zealand Inc reach its Paris targets, stopping short of claiming to be carbon-neutral itself.

“Leading organisations and initiatives active in the international voluntary carbon market have a range of views about if organisational offsetting for carbon-neutral claims can also count toward achieving [Paris pledges]. No consensus has been achieved yet,” the report says.

Two tiers of credits

The Motu report proposed solving these issues with two types of voluntary carbon credits, for offsetting projects based in Aotearoa.

One would be an “innovative” offset, which would be counted towards the country’s progress towards its Paris targets.

The other would be the traditional-style offset, kept separate from this count.

Companies and agencies buying the first type would pay for boosting climate efforts inside New Zealand – planting extra forests, or financing clean boilers – and those reductions could be used to meet the Government’s Paris obligations. Those offsets couldn’t be used to claim carbon-neutrality in the sense the phrase is used now.

In the process, these activities would take a load off of other emitters, unless the Government chose to go for more ambitious Paris targets.

“The jury is out on what you call it,” says Leining.

The second type of offsets could be used to claim traditional carbon-neutrality. They’d also finance forests and new wind farms here. But they’d be carved out from our national tally.

If the Government chooses not to offer this second type, companies and individuals may seek them overseas. So, you could offset a flight or a company fleet by funding a new solar farm in Mexico – provided the Mexican government was willing to remove the solar farm from its own tally under its Paris target.

These offsets would go above and beyond countries’ Paris obligations, which would benefit the global good, since the sum of countries’ commitments under Paris so far would see the world badly overshoot 1.5C heating.

Companies, particularly those that export, value the ability to offer a carbon-neutral product. Right now, they’re wondering what options for domestic and international offsets will be available, Leining says. “This creates some uncertainty.”

“This could create an opportunity to re-think what we mean when we say carbon-neutral,” she says. “That obviously could set a really interesting precedent for how people think about what voluntary offsetting looks like and whether it counts towards Aotearoa’s Paris target.”

