Christchurch climate strike organisers 'hopeful' after meeting with mayor

Protesters say mayor Lianne Dalziel’s statement at last week’s School Strike 4 Climate march Christchurch left them wanting.

Christchurch’s young climate activists hope a better relationship with the city’s mayor is now in the works, after a tumultuous clash during last week’s School Strike 4 Climate march.

Thousands of students from Auckland to Dunedintook part in protests on Friday to demand fast and effective action from the Government to protect the planet.

But sparks flew at the Christchurch event after 2000 protesters marched to the Christchurch City Council’s Worcester St offices, where mayor Lianne Dalziel’s response to their concerns left them wanting.

Organisers met with the mayor on Tuesday evening.

On top of six national demands, strikers presented the mayor with three local demands.

Organiser Rātā Airey said they wanted free, green public transport in the city, increased funding for climate education in schools, and council-owned Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) to put an immediate halt to its controversial project to build a new international airport near Central Otago’s Tarras.

Supplied School Strike 4 Climate organisers met with Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel on Tuesday.

Dalziel refused to comment on the Tarras Airport proposal on Friday, causing strikers to start yelling over her: “What are YOU going to do?”

The crowd was already riled, after arriving at the council’s doorstep but finding Dalziel was nowhere to be seen.

Chants of “where’s our mayor?” and “show your face” broke out, and other councillors who came outside were heckled.

Organisers later sent out a fiery media release, claiming the mayor promised she would listen to what strikers had to say.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Young people demand action on climate change at the School Strike 4 Climate march in Christchurch's Cathedral Square on Friday.

“We were informed by the council that she would meet us on the Christchurch City Council Civic Office steps,” the statement said.

“Not even a day before the strike we were informed that the mayor would be busy, and we would only be met by councillors. This was not good enough. This is why we demanded that our mayor make an appearance, that she showed her leadership.”

Airey and fellow organiser Aurora Garner-Randolph said they left Tuesday’s meeting feeling “hopeful” they had started building a productive relationship.

“We talked about more young people making submissions of the council’s long-term plan and draft Climate Change Strategy, and how we can help them get involved,” Airey said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Protesters confront the mayor at the School Strike 4 Climate march in Christchurch.

“[The council] needs to hear more young voices, because it affects our future the most.”

On the Tarras Airport proposal, Airey said Dalziel stuck to her guns that airlines would de-carbonise naturally or die, and asked them to look at the larger picture.

“[But] we also talked about how much power she has to make changes on that front, and she’s helped us set up some meetings with other people involved in the airport.

“We still think it needs to be stopped, and we will look at how to prevent it being built in other ways. This isn’t the end of the discussion.”

Dalziel said they talked about how difficult it was to connect with young people who wanted to have their say.

“We connected them with council staff who will work with them to ensure their voices are heard," she said.

“We have agreed to meet with them regularly to make sure that they are fully engaged with council decision-making. This was a hugely positive meeting and represents an important first step in deepening the relationship between the council and the next generation.”