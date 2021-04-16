The only way is up: high-density housing key to responsible land use in Wellington facing climate change

High-density housing might be a controversial solution to a housing crisis, but despite being a magnet for NIMBY-ism, high-density housing will be better for the environment as the climate changes.

A Ministry for the Environment report, released on Thursday, pinpoints Wellington as a place “where suitable land for additional housing is naturally limited”.

Stats NZ data from 2018 put the region’s population at 525,900, and projections put that number as high as 701,000 by 2048.

“To address the demand for housing, there is a choice between building in existing residential areas (and creating denser urban areas) or building outwards onto productive land,” the report says.

Wellington has been pinpointed by a new Government report as a place naturally limited in space, and to save the surrounding environment, it seems the only way forward is up.

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Mike Chapman said building houses on prime farming land could make locally-grown fruit and vegetables hard to come by, as crops became harder to grow in a changing climate.

“Covid has highlighted how fragile global supply chains are and the importance of domestic food security,” he said.

Some crops would become harder to grow as the climate warms, so the best land should be reserved for farming.

And according to Lincoln University associate professor Amanda Black, once land was used for housing, it was gone for good. “We need to protect our best land and to do that we need strong policy.”

Designing denser cities won’t just reduce our physical footprint, but our carbon footprint too. Shorter travel distances will slash transport emissions and make walking and cycling more appealing.

Some existing residential areas will become uninhabitable – or at least uninsurable – as the climate warms. It will increase the frequency of, and damage caused by, extreme weather events – like the 5m waves which pummelled the coastline at Ōwhiro Bay, causing five homes to be evacuated in April.

The April 15, 2020 swells on Wellington's south coast damaged houses.

On Kāpiti Coast in 2019, a surf club, tracks, parking areas, picnic areas and some buildings were marked for relocation or abandonment, as part of the regional council’s Queen Elizabeth Park Coastal Erosion Plan.

Wairarapa has experienced some of the worst dry periods in recent years.

Kāinga Ora has been criticised for calling on Porirua City Council to introduce a high-density residential housing zone to allow buildings of “at least six storeys” in several suburbs, including flood-prone Plimmerton.

The report says wetlands and lowland forests are “particularly vulnerable because they are often located in accessible areas that are suitable for agriculture and housing”. Wetlands are effective carbon sinks; losing them would only exacerbate the effects of climate change.

Taupō Swamp in Plimmerton is at risk from urban sprawl, with a new housing development going ahead on its fringes.

One new development, Plimmerton Farm, will be situated on the edge of Taupō Swamp, 20 kilometres north of Wellington, and wetland advocates are concerned for its health.

Forest and Bird spokesperson Annabeth Cohen​​ said there was over a million hectares of land that could be returned to native forest.

“We need to redesign our cities to be more compact and liveable. This will cut greenhouse gas emissions, protect native habitat, and preserve quality soil for food production.”

To prevent outward sprawl, high-density inner-city living and medium-density suburbs had to be more appealing – and inner city prices had to come down.

Wellington City Councillor and high-density housing enthusiast Rebecca Matthews said apartments should be warm, dry, with good accessibility, close to shops and green spaces, come in a variety of sizes with a variety of bedroom numbers, and preferably have some shared spaces – important for those living alone.

“At the moment we have high end, or very small [apartments].”

More residents in the central city would hopefully rekindle some of the vibrancy it was renowned for, she said.