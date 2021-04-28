More public drinking fountains needed to curb plastic bottle use, say campaigners

More public drinking fountains are needed throughout the country to curb Kiwis’ plastic bottle use, campaign group RefillNZ says.

RefillNZ found, on average, there is only one drinking fountain for every 3492 people, after mapping more than 1400 around the country.

To help combat this, the group has launched a month-long campaign challenging Kiwis to “find a fountain”, along with a long-running petition calling for more.

Many New Zealand towns lacked drinking fountains in their main streets and there were often none at playgrounds or sports fields, RefillNZ found.

University of Otago research has also found as few as one-in-five playgrounds have water fountains, and fewer than one-in-10 parks have them.

RefillNZ found Stratford District Council had one fountain, while Hastings, Timaru, Waimate, Hurunui and Wairoa had five or fewer.

RefillNZ discovered this after asking councils from Whangārei to Invercargill in 2020 where their drinking fountains were.

A survey by Wai Auckland in 2019, led by Auckland Regional Public Health Service, found 50 per cent of the 500 respondents would drink more water when out if drinking fountains were more widely available.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A 2018 study by Otago University found only 20 per cent of playgrounds surveyed had a functioning water fountain (File photo).

Seventy per cent of respondents also said they were less likely to use a drinking fountain if there was no way to refill a bottle.

Hygiene was another factor, with 47 per cent of respondents saying how clean a drinking fountain looks affects whether they use them or not.

RefillNZ founder Jill Ford said the lack of fountains means people end up buying bottled drinks, contributing to plastic pollution and climate change through production.

Ford pointed out sales of bottled water rose by 20 per cent between 2018 and 2019.

Kiwis send about 828 million single-use plastic bottles to landfill per year, the equivalent of 165 Olympic swimming pools.

RefillNZ/Supplied The state of one public drinking fountain in New Zealand in 2020, when RefillNZ mapped how many there were.

Rising plastic production will account for 15 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Ford said she wants to see more drinking fountains in public spaces around New Zealand, for better public health and environment outcomes.

“Ultimately, we’re hoping that New Zealanders will push for more drinking fountains in their neighbourhoods.”