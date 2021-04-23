Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes no new climate commitment at Biden's global summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced no new climate initiatives while speaking at a global climate summit early this morning – a move that will disappoint local activists.

It was hoped Ardern might lift the ambition of the country’s Paris Agreement pledge. She said work was underway to adjust this target, also known as a Nationally Determined Contribution.

“We will lift our ambition because we must,” she told the meeting. But unlike other nations, she did not make a firm commitment during the event.

US President Joe Biden hosted the climate summit, as a milestone on the road to a major UN conference set to be held in Glasgow in November, the postponed COP26 meeting.

Biden’s announcement – to cut US emissions in half by 2030, compared to 2005 levels – was one of the biggest of the summit, which is to run April 22 and 23 (US-time). He also pledged to double the climate finance the US will provide to other countries, from 2024.

Oxfam New Zealand’s Jo Spratt said Biden’s pledge shows up Ardern’s Government. “President Biden’s new climate target to halve their emissions demonstrates that he and his administration are serious about tackling the climate crisis, and really puts the heat on the New Zealand government to at least match this level of ambition, or else get left further behind.”

New Zealand is failing to be a leader or even a fast follower in the climate crisis, Spratt added. “Our emissions are continuing to go up, and we are not contributing our fair share of climate finance to those on the frontlines of climate breakdown.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of 40 world leaders asked to speak at US president Joe Biden’s climate summit.

Ardern was one of 40 world leaders invited to attend the meeting. Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also appeared. The Earth Day-aligned event was livestreamed, so the public could watch.

Countries including Canada and Japan joined Biden in announcing new climate targets.

Chinese president Xi reiterated his country would “strive to peak” emissions by 2030. He promised to strictly limit new coal consumption over the next five years and phase the fossil fuel down during the following five years.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison​ was criticised on social media for excluding exports when claiming during his summit speech that his country has cut emissions by 36 per cent.

Ardern spoke at 3.15am New Zealand-time, an hour few Kiwis would be awake to listen in. She outlined four steps our country has taken to limit climate change: pricing carbon including agricultural emissions by 2025; mandatory disclosures of climate-related financial risks; ending fossil fuel subsidies and financing adaptation.

Ardern said climate aid for vulnerable countries – including in the Pacific – has increased, but support remains low.

“We must do better to support countries to adapt to the effects of climate change. The numbers we are discussing are beyond astronomical. Globally, fossil fuel subsidies total around US$500 billion a year. This is five times our annual climate finance goal of US$100b a year. Imagine what diverting trillions in mobilised finance could do to help us achieve our collective goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.”

The summit included several youth activists, including 19-year-old Xiye Bastida, a Mexican climate and indigenous rights campaigner. In a powerful speech, she demanded the world aim for net emissions by 2030. Bastida also stated the importance of people’s right to protest, a right at risk here in New Zealand after revelations that private investigators monitored and interfered with climate activism.

Before the summit, concerned citizens called on leaders to announce ambitious action. A group of 101 Nobel Prize winners wrote an open letter, urging governments to introduce measures to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

In New Zealand, youth activists with Generation Zero also called for action. Pointing out how weak our current Paris Agreement pledge compares to countries such as the UK, Generation Zero asked the Prime Minister to announce a new world-beating carbon-cutting pledge during the event.

In 2016, the National Government set a target to reduce our emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. The Climate Change Commission’s draft advice, released in February, concluded the country should make this pledge a lot tougher – though whatever the final 2030 target is, it’s likely the country will need to purchase billions of dollars of international carbon credits to achieve it.

