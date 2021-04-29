The big melt: New Zealand's glaciers losing 1.5m of thickness each year

Franz Josef glacier is in retreat. This was how it looked in 2019.

New Zealand’s glaciers are now melting seven times faster than they were 20 years ago, a new global study has revealed.

The French study, published in science journal Nature on Thursday, used high-resolution satellite and aerial images to measure the decline of nearly all the world's glaciers over the past two decades.

It found between 2000 and 2019, glaciers lost on average a total of 267 gigatonnes [a gigatonne is a billion tonnes] of mass a year, and that rate was accelerating by an estimated 48 gigatonnes per year, each decade.

The loss of New Zealand’s glaciers is speeding up too. They lost an average of 1.5 metres of thickness each year between 2015 and 2019 – nearly seven times higher than the level disappearing between 2000 and 2004.

Kiwi glaciologist Lauren Vargo, from the Antarctic Research Centre, has been involved in a project measuring the Brewster Glacier, near Haast Pass on the West Coast, twice a year since 2016.

Supplied Glaciologist Lauren Vargo, Research Fellow at the Antarctic Research Centre, measuring snow and ice melt at Brewster Glacier in 2018.

She said the results were no surprise, and some years they had seen even more than 1.5m of ice thickness lost.

“We have photo records of this glacier going back to the late 1970s.

“It’s not as big as Fox or Franz Josef glaciers – only a couple of kilometres long – but it’s got shorter and thinner by hundreds of metres over these past 40 years.”

Brewster glacier was 2.4km long when first measured. As of 2017, it was 1.9km.

VICTORIA UNIVERSITY Pictures of Brewster Glacier in 2016 and 2017, as part of Niwa's annual aerial survey of South Island glaciers.

Vargo said as of the late 70s there were about 3100 glaciers across the country, with almost all of them in the South Island. But in a 2016 aerial survey, they found just 2900.

The West Coast's popular Franz Josef and Fox glaciers had suffered too, she said, with both the shortest they have been since records began.

Climate change was to blame, Vargo said, particularly for the recent acceleration of glacier loss.

“Glaciers respond almost primarily to changes in temperature, and the main thing driving that would be climate change.

“The years it’s found glaciers melt the most, can be attributed in part to greenhouse gas emissions.”

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF NIWA's 2018 end of summer snowline survey showed many glaciers were affected by a historically warm summer.

The international study attributed 21 per cent of sea level seen over the past 20 years to melting glaciers.

“That’s huge,” Vargo said.

“It’s really big globally, and for us in New Zealand, with so much of the country [living] around the coasts.”

If all the ice in New Zealand melted, she said there would be a massive impact on the country’s water resources.

“A lot of glaciers flow into the Waitaki River, which has a huge amount of our hydroelectric dams on it. They’re also really important to tourism.”

When New Zealand closed its borders to international tourists, Franz Josef township was one of the worst-affected areas in the country.

But Westland’s popular glaciers were already struggling. Just a few years ago, tourists could take a guided walking tour right onto the ice, but this option was banned in 2012 due to the melting ice causing safety concerns. The glaciers are now only accessible by air, or viewable from a distance.

“We know right now if we continue on our current rate of warming, by the end of the century New Zealand will only have about 20 per cent of the ice that’s here today.”