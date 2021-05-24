Global warming: Crucial glacier measurements pushed back to 1949

South Island glaciers were roughly stable in the years 1949 to 1955 but then shrank from 1956 to 1980, according to a new study by New Zealanders who contributed to the global warming science that won a Nobel Peace Prize.

There was a period of rough stability from 1981 to 2010, after which the glaciers overall shrank.

The important new information is from the years 1949 to 1976, which has not previously been estimated.

The new study adds to the End of Summer Snowlines​ surveys, which started in 1977 and have occurred every March since. Scientists in a light plane photograph about 50 representative glaciers and compare their lengths and shapes to calculate if they have advanced, shrank or remained stable at the time of year when they should be at their shortest extent.

To extend the study back to 1949, Jim Salinger,​ Blair Fitzharris​ and Trevor Chinn​ estimated the likely change that occured to the Tasman glacier based on the weather records taken at Hokitika, a number of different climate models and indexes, and the accounts of mountaineers who were on the Tasman glacier in those years.

Then they used the Tasman as representative of the 3000 or so glaciers that once featured in the Southern Alps, but some of which have disappeared due to global warming.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF NIWA's 2018 end of summer snowline survey showed many glaciers were affected by a historically warm summer.

They estimated that overall New Zealand glaciers have shrank by 42 metres per decade, for a total of about 300m, since 1949.

Drs Salinger and Fitzharris “contributed to the reports” of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, along with Al Gore.

They were among 28 New Zealand scientists and thousands of overseas scientists who contributed to the IPCC between 1998 and 2007. The peace prize was awarded because the IPCC found that “climate changes may also increase the danger of war and conflict”.

Supplied New Zealand's pioneering glaciologist Trevor Chinn on the summit of Mt Malte Brun, in the Southern Alps, in 1970.

Dr Chinn founded the End of Summer Snowlines surveys in 1977 and was working with Salinger and Fitzharris to extend that work back to 1949 when he died suddenly in December 2018.

The two dedicated the paper to “our colleague and good friend”, whose “vision and meticulous data collection over many decades has left an important legacy to the Antarctic and New Zealand snow and ice research community”.

They used the annual mean Hokitika temperature as well as models and datasets such as the El Niño/Southern Oscillation Index​ to show that over seven decades there have been significant glacier loss and “anthropogenic temperature increases play a significant role”.

“The world's alpine glaciers are icons of climate change and [their loss will] have important knock‐on effects,” the authors reported.

“Ongoing ice loss is already impacting on global sea level rise … and the melt of mountain glaciers is projected to contribute 0.14m to 0.30m of sea level rise by the end of the 21st century”.

That’s up to a third of the projected sea level rise by the end of the century.

Supplied Dr Blair Fitzharris, left, and Dr Jim Salingerhave studied glaciers for decades.

New Zealand’s alpine glaciers are a “useful bell-ringer” about global warming and interesting because there are many fewer Southern Hemisphere glacier observations than there are for the Northern Hemisphere.

There are other ways to measure glaciers, including by satellite sensing and GPS that didn’t exist in 1977. But the long dataset founded by Chinn remains important and will likely continue for decades.