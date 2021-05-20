EV-buying subsidies resurrected by $300m boost

The "feebate" – which makes EVs cheaper and gas guzzlers more expensive – may be back from the dead.

As a member of the coalition Government, NZ First killed the scheme last year, but the policy made a cryptic return in today’s Budget.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson​ announced $302 million had been put aside for an unnamed policy “to implement a regime to incentivise the uptake of low-emissions vehicles”. It’s not clear whether the scheme will be a subsidy only, or whether it will also raise prices for gas guzzlers, however Climate Minister James Shaw said it would have a “broadly similar design” to the feebate.

No further details were provided in the Budget, aside from statements that the “initiative will build demand for buyers of zero and low-emission vehicles” and that design work was still being completed. The public will find out more in a few weeks’ time, Shaw said.

The Government also hinted at a larger pot of cash for climate initiatives in next year’s Budget, announcing it will ring-fence the cash the Government receives from its emissions trading scheme auctions. Shaw estimated this will direct more than $3 billion into carbon-cutting initiatives over the next five years, though, again, it’s not clear how the money will be allocated.

Shaw’s office labelled the $302m fund for low-emissions vehicles the Clean Car Discount, which is the official name of the feebate.

The policy will make electric cars, hybrids and efficient petrol and diesel cars more affordable to buy. But it’s unclear if the yet-to-be-announced scheme will resemble what was first proposed in 2019. Back then, the Ministry of Transport road tested key details: it would apply to imported cars, though not to vehicles already driving on New Zealand roads. It would offer a maximum rebate of $8000 to customers buying cars categorised as efficient.

The Government was going to pick up some of this tab, but so would gas guzzler customers, who were set to pay a fee of up to $3000 when they buy a high-emissions vehicle.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Feebate schemes, which have been introduced around the world, promote electric, hybrid and efficient fossil-fuelled cars.

With these settings, it’s estimated the feebate could prevent up to 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, over 20 years.

However, the Government’s ambitions may have changed since then, particularly after the release of the Climate Change Commission’s draft carbon budgets and advice. “The fact there’s $302m allocated to it, I think, gives you a sense that it’s perhaps at a different scale,” Shaw added.

The biggest boost for climate-related funding in the Budget was not a specific funding announcement, but the commitment that the Government will recycle back the money it earns from auctioning carbon credits to climate polluters into carbon-cutting programmes.

From next year, the Government will create a distinct pot of climate cash from the proceeds of the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Businesses that produce emissions must surrender units for every tonne of carbon dioxide. These units are sold by the government at auctions held four times a year.

There’s been popular support to ring-fence this money, from climate activists to farmers. Shaw also backed the policy, although Treasury and the National Party did not.

Although no official decisions had been made, Shaw said these funds would help the Government to pay for the emissions-cutting plan it will produce in response to the Climate Change Commission’s advice.

“It will be insufficient by itself, but it gives us an envelope to say that we’re directing that money towards the transition.”

Shaw and Robertson would also discuss a new way to fund climate change spending. “Climate change exists beyond the four-year horizon of the Public Finance Act. [We’re] working on a solution for that,” Shaw said.

The Government has until December 31 to come up with a plan to reduce New Zealand's emissions in line with carbon budgets recommended by the Climate Change Commission. Those recommended budgets are being finalised now, and will go to ministers on the last day of May.

Before December, every government department in charge of a high-emitting sector will need to go through its sector's carbon footprint and come up with a reduction plan.

The first cab off the rank was transport, which released a consultation document last week on ways to slash transport emissions. The transport proposals are open for public consultation until June 25.

In other climate-related announcements, the Budget allocated $1.3b to rail projects and $120m to helping 47,700 households to purchase insulation and efficient heating. Research and farm planning to cut agricultural emissions got $61 million. The Government previously announced a $67.4m pot to cut emissions in the public service.

The Government is also investigating a social unemployment insurance scheme, which could help support workers transitioning from high-emitting industries into other roles.

Drive Electric chair Mark Gilbert​ was pleased to see the Clean Car Discount re-emerge, on top on funding for the Low Emission Transport Fund, which has boosted public charging infrastructure.

“The combination of these investments should lead to many more electric vehicles on our roads in coming years,” he said.

“As electric vehicle uptake has accelerated in recent years in other countries, New Zealand has lagged behind. In countries like Norway, more than 80 per cent of new light vehicles entering the fleet are electric or hybrids, while in New Zealand the figure remains below 5 per cent,” he added.

The only other major climate-related announcement was $300m for NZ Green Investment Finance – an independent, Crown-owed green investment bank that invests in carbon-cutting projects. The bank was previously allocated $100m, so the Budget spending takes its total pool to $400m.

Its investments to date include $15m for a credit facility for Wellington's port, to boost energy-efficiency and carbon-cutting projects. It also loaned $10m to help household solar company solarZero grow, and has invested smaller amounts in other companies.

Climate commentators were disappointed in the Budget, with Greenpeace applauding the rail spending but saying the Budget offered little more than “loose change” for the climate crisis. “It’s incredibly frustrating to watch this Government continue a slow and incremental approach to dealing with what is a major and urgent crisis,” said Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson.

Auckland University Associate Professor of physics Nicola Gaston said the budget was “not the investment we needed to see, future proofing our economy for a world in which carbon costs”.

Forest & Bird youth activist George Hobson​ was also disappointed.

“The government has continued to kick the can down the road, by delivering a budget filled with missed opportunity,” the 17-year-old said. “We do not have time to waste.”

