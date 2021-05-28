When will the Government deliver on climate?

In five years' time, Helen Clark wants to see Huntly power station no longer burning coal, a ban on fossil-fuel-powered cars into NZ, and agriculture paying for its emissions.

Analysis: Climate Change Minister James Shaw likes to use the analogy of baking a cake for solving climate change.

When people point out that this Government’s lofty rhetoric on saving the climate has so far not led to any decrease in emissions, he speaks of how, in order to bake a cake, you first must build a kitchen.

What Shaw means is that the country Jacinda Ardern’s government inherited was short of the architecture needed to get and keep New Zealand’s emissions down.

Almost four years later, his argument goes, we have a stronger Emissions Trading Scheme, and big companies will soon need to lay bare their own vulnerability to climate change.

We also have the Climate Change Commission – an independent group of experts who will, on Monday, recommend to the Government a set of rolling, country-wide emissions caps.

The Government has already signalled it will almost certainly adopt the commission’s budgets.

But that’s not the hard part.

By the end of the year, the Government must have adopted a detailed plan to stay inside the budgets. Although the commission will make suggestions about the broad approach and timing of policies – for example, when to phase out petrol cars – all the detailed design work falls to Government ministries.

The requirement to have a reduction plan in place by the year’s end means any legislation must be tabled in Parliament by December 15, says Shaw.

Before then, government agencies responsible for every sector – transport, electricity, farming, heavy industry, construction, waste, and forestry included – must have gone through a process of surveying the options, consulting the public on various proposals, and getting ministerial seals of approval on final policies. Each sector’s finished proposals will effectively become a chapter of the country’s Emissions Reduction Plan, says Shaw.

December will be too soon for Cabinet to make a call on its proposal to build a giant pumped hydro facility at Lake Onslow. But Shaw says Energy Minister Megan Woods and energy-related officials did a lot of work in their patch already, responding to the Interim Climate Change Committee’s recommendations to massively boost renewables, such as wind, and push forward with the electrification of transport and industrial heat.

That interim advice, by the way, warned against pushing too hard to get the last few percent of fossil fuels out of people’s electricity supply, putting it slightly at odds with the Government’s 100 per cent renewable electricity goal.

supplied Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods and Climate Change Minister James Shaw inspect some wool. The two ministers are among a dozen working on pieces of the Emissions Reduction Plan.

The base work is done, though, Shaw says: “Whilst the technology and the economics [in the electricity sector] are moving so rapidly that what they [Government officials] did in 2018 will need to be updated, directionally it's largely the same.”

“There's no fundamental shift that's occurred in the last two years that would mean that it would need to be rewritten.”

So far, the only agency that’s put its carbon-cutting options on paper and out for public consultation is the Ministry of Transport. Shaw says other agencies are at various stages. “This is just a colossal effort across government, involving over a dozen ministers and over a dozen agencies, to a greater or lesser extent,” he says.

Whatever policies ministries come up with will need to work fast.

The commission’s draft cuts to emissions start out gently for the first few years, but, even so, they are almost the equivalent of maintaining the emissions drop caused by Covid, whilst maintaining normal economic life. Beyond 2025, cuts will need to get steeper.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw says you need to build a kitchen before you can bake a cake. When it comes to climate action, he argues the Government has produced some cupcakes.

So far, despite the shiny new kitchen, evidence of serious baking remains hard to find.

Emissions flatlined at about 80 millions tonnes a year both before and during Ardern’s first-term, coalition Government. The year before Covid, they rose.

I asked Shaw about the lack of baking, and here’s what he said.

(Note this interview took place before this month’s Budget).

Stuff: The only thing that has done any cake baking for the government that you're part of to date has been COVID. Aside from that, thus far, no baking has occurred - not even a cupcake.

Shaw: I would argue there are some cupcakes, things like the (public sector) decarbonisation fund. There are coal boilers that have come offline, as a result of decisions that we have made, so our emissions profile is smaller in a fractional way. And we know that the private sector has started to make decisions based on the direction of travel that was outlined in the Zero Carbon Act. [Shaw lists private sector renewable energy projects].

Warwick Smith/Stuff Turbine blades wait to be installed on 33 turbines at the Turitea wind farm.

The issue is that all of these things are really small, right, it's early, so you don't see that massive movement. That’s the whole point about the first few years of emissions reductions being pretty marginal, because it takes time for activity to build up. But also, any one of those announcements, just sounds tiny by itself. But investment decisions are being made because of the policy framework that we laid down.

Stuff: I was looking back on the Commission’s draft budgets for the next four years - on average it’s 5.6 per cent lower total emissions than in 2018, and even smaller cuts for carbon dioxide. Yet countries are being told we need to cut 45 per cent off our carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. We’re just not going to get there, are we?

Shaw: You’re right that they are small in the initial period. The commission’s view is there a time lag, from pulling all of these levers. Even if you do pull all of the levers at once, you know, the avalanche starts with a pebble. We've locked in high emissions for the next few years because of decisions we made 10 years ago. And that's why the emphasis of their advice was to say, you've got to make some critical decisions in the years 2021 and 2022. And if you don't make those decisions, you won't get the gains in 2030 or 2035.

Stuff: So when we see 2020’s official emissions tally, say emissions are down 7 per cent or whatever, largely because of Covid, you would expect that a little component of it will be from government action?

Shaw: Yes. I think that'll be hard to measure because of the chaos of Covid, the numbers are very hard to…

Stuff: It’s hard to know who made the cupcake.

123RF Because of Covid, it could be hard to know exactly who baked the emissions-cutting cupcake in 2020, Shaw says.

Shaw: That’s right. And a global pandemic is not the way you want to decarbonise. And it’s clearly not sustainable, because you saw the economy bounce back in full force afterwards. So, we've got to do the hard yards and we have to do that across every part of the economy. As a country we are extremely late to the party in getting going.

Every little, I think, is important, because all those small wins add up to where we need to be in the future. If we say these small things are not worth doing because they're small, it's kind of like saying one New Zealand shouldn't take any action on climate change because it's a small part of the problem and I reject that argument.

Stuff: I don’t think people are saying the small things aren’t worth doing, I think people are saying, come on, do the big thing. We're waiting with bated breath for the cake.

Shaw: The commissions’ final advice comes out after the Budget. The Emissions Reduction Plan that we've got to have in place by the end of the year will essentially be the thing that guides future Budgets. I'm hanging quite a lot on this year’s Emissions Reduction Plan, not just in terms of policy settings, but what will essentially shape the Government investment in climate change from once we publish it for the next 10,15 years.

Stuff: But the direction of travel has been clear for some time. Is there any reason not to make this year’s Budget a pre-emptive budget of what you know you’re going to have to do?

Shaw: There are some things in this Budget which we're not waiting to get started for in Budget 2022. But we do want to make sure that the forward investment program is built on the plan, rather than a bunch of kind of ideas that ministers have had and saying ‘Hey, this sounds important, let's do that.’

In other words, we won’t be seeing the finished cake this year. Next week, we will see the final ingredients. In December, we’ll get the recipe. To judge the baking’s quality, we’ll have to wait.