Government green lights companies to search for new fossil fuels in Taranaki

Six months after a climate emergency was declared, the government has granted two new fossil fuel exploration permits – a move that energy experts say is at odds with the global goal to limit global warming to 1.5C.

In 2018, the coalition Government banned exploration for oil and gas, but only for offshore resources. The two new permits cover onshore sites in Taranaki.

Climate activists say the approvals are incompatible with pledges the Government made to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But the oil and gas industry says the Government is fulfilling a promise it made when it banned offshore exploration.

The Government committed to the Paris Agreement and passed the Zero Carbon Act, both of which set 1.5C of warming as the target.

Erica Finnie of 350 Aotearoa said the permit approval was disappointing and contradicted the Government’s action on cutting emissions.

“What are we doing granting another 10 years for exploration permits in Taranaki? The Climate Change Commission’s advice to the Government has been really clear that we need to phase out fossil fuels,” she added.

The world’s leading energy body, the International Energy Agency, said the 1.5C goal was tough, but achievable as long as the world took immediate action. The first task, in the agency’s report released in May, was to refuse the development of new oil and gas wells, as well as new and expanded coal mines in 2021.

“There’s no room for new fossil fuel projects in the pathway,” Finnie said. “If the Government wants to take climate change seriously, it needs to ban any new coal, oil or gas prospecting exploration permits – including extensions of existing permits.”

Caril Cowan of Extinction Rebellion Tamaki Makaurau agreed: “This is not meeting our responsibility under the Paris Agreement. This is taking us to an unbearable 3 degrees and unlivable 4 degrees.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Two companies want to continue extracting gas and oil in Taranaki. The government has given them permits to explore.

In an interview with Stuff prior to the permit announcement, Energy Minister Megan Woods​ neither committed to nor ruled out banning further coal, gas and oil exploration. “As we go through and look at the Climate Commission’s report and as we get into the weeds of carbon budgets and what those pathways need to look like, everything’s going to need to be on the table.”

Climate Change Minister James Shaw​ declined to comment.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment today announced that two New Zealand-owned companies – Greymouth Gas Turangi and Riverside Energy – would be allowed to explore two separate areas in Taranaki, in the hopes of finding oil and gas. The permits allow this work to begin today and will last for 10 years.

The permits resulted from applications made in 2019.

Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie​ said the Government promised to run this application process for onshore fossil fuel resources in 2018, 2019 and 2020, after it banned offshore exploration. He noted that shortages of natural gas in recent years had caused the country to burn more coal to create electricity.

When asked about time frames, Carnegie said it could take five to 10 years to move from exploration to production, depending on “the nature of the find, the size and the prevailing commercial conditions”.

Carnegie viewed gas as a transition fuel. “You have to take into account local circumstances when you’re making decisions around the issuing of new permits.”

Climate activists have been campaigning for the Government to end fossil fuel exploration. Taranaki Energy Watch’s Sarah Roberts​ said the expansion of onshore gas wells was hugely concerning for local communities.

“When does this stop?” she asked. “It feels like business-as-usual for the industry, with the Crown supporting that… Obviously, there are people working in the industry, but there are also families that have to live next to the industry.”

Finnie said the decision could be costly to taxpayers, who are on the hook to pay for any shortfall in emissions cuts needed to meet the pledges the Government made under the Paris Agreement. Because New Zealand cannot meet the Government’s 2015 pledge through domestic carbon cuts, we already face a bill of between $2 billion and $11b, according to estimates.

“The more we see fossil fuel expansion, the higher this is going to be,” said Finnie.

The Government must provide a clear signal to fossil fuel companies that extraction has an end date and begin to support oil and gas workers to move to cleaner industries, Finnie added.

“The just transition plan is coming from our unions and our fossil fuel workers working in communities. We need the Government to pick up the slack and really support that transition.”

Greymouth Petroleum (which owns Greymouth Gas) said it was pleased by the decision, but declined to comment further. Riverside Energy could not be contacted.