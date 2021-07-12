Coal use has spiked. Is green electricity drifting off course?

By encouraging drivers, businesses, schools and hospitals to switch to electricity, the Government is staking the fate of its climate goals on an ever-greener national grid.

Yet between January and March, 10 per cent of our electricity was created from the heat of coal fires. This is coal’s highest contribution for nearly a decade. This fossil fuel provided just 5 per cent of all power during the equivalent period in 2020, and 7 per cent in 2019.

But rising consumption isn’t to blame: the country used 3 per cent less power in the first quarter of this year, compared to last.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's use of coal for electricity generation surges

* Budget's carbon savings equal about five days coal use at Huntly

* Coal production is sneaking up. How can we kick the habit?



One major culprit is the weather. Lower lakes meant hydro dams produced 9 per cent less power, while stiller conditions caused wind farms to generate 4 per cent less. At the same time, gas shortages meant the power produced by natural gas dropped 17 per cent.

Geothermal plants picked up some of the slack, but most of the additional generation was shouldered by the coal-fired units at the Huntly power plant in Waikato. The pattern could repeat itself in future years, experts warn.

The spike in coal use comes at a problematic time for the Labour Government, which campaigned on boosting renewable generation and introduced policies to electrify industry and cars.

Our lives are becoming more efficient, yet every new power consumer – whether a person, appliance or vehicle – will increase the amount of coal and gas combusted.

The Government is playing the long game. A petrol car bought today is expected to rely on fossil fuel for the rest of its life, since we can currently mix in only a small amount of liquid biofuel.

In comparison, a new plug-in vehicle could run on 100 per cent renewable electricity within its natural life. The Climate Change Commission’s model calculated the trade-offs between the petrol combusted directly in a vehicle and the coal burned for power, and came out in favour of electrification.

AP Coal, from domestic and international mines, provided 10 per cent of the country’s electricity in the first quarter of 2021.

The grid is also responsive. Earlier this year, industry dampened its power use as coal generation grew and prices rose, says Enerlytica's John Kidd​. Yet overall, power demand has been flat for a decade.

“We may be seeing the very early signs of demand growth. But it’s certainly not significant, and it’s certainly not to do with electric vehicles.”

Rising demand for power can help build green power plants. At these signs, investors direct cash towards new projects – and now, everyone is looking at wind, sun and geothermal, Kidd says.

Already, new generation is coming online. The country’s biggest solar farm connected to the grid in May. In August, the country’s biggest wind farm will start generating.

“These projects are being built in anticipation of demand growth, and also in anticipation of backing out of existing thermal capacity – making Huntly back away,” Kidd adds.

The projects will dilute the share provided by coal and gas. The commission expects the country will reach 95 per cent renewable generation in the 2030s. The Government is being even more ambitious – and wants to achieve 100 per cent renewable power by the end of the decade.

That declaration made ripples in the electricity generation sector – though not in a good way, Kidd says. The Government is trying to find a green solution to provide electricity at peak times, such as a pumped-hydro scheme at Lake Onslow.

But this project, which could be running by 2030, makes private investment decisions tougher, he adds. “It confuses the market.”

Richard Vogel/AP Within the lifetime of an electric car purchased today, the electricity on our grid could become 100 per cent renewable.

Even before the 100 per cent renewable goal was announced, many electricity companies had set their own carbon-cutting targets.

Genesis Energy, which owns Huntly, is aiming to reduce its carbon emissions from electricity generation by nearly 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2025 – just over a third of the power plant’s total emissions in 2020.

It’ll get the best bang for buck by phasing out coal first, because the solid fossil fuel can produce twice as much carbon pollution to generate the same electricity, compared to gas.

By 2025, the company vows it will burn coal only during peak times, when electricity is in heavy demand. That’s challenging, since the country’s biggest power consumer – the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter – could still be operating, and gas supply is patchy, says Genesis chief financial officer Chris Jewell​.

“That’s still absolutely our ambition. It’s just a little harder than we imagined.”

To achieve that, it partnered with a wind farm builder, Tilt Renewables, to construct 31 turbines in Taranaki, which started generating last year. The next partnership is a solar farm in Waikato, and more wind is likely. Geothermal is another possibility.

Could a dry year blow out Genesis’ goal? “We’d have to explain the situation,” Jewell says.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Turbines at the Waipipi wind farm in Taranaki starting generating power last year. The farm was officially opened in June.

At the moment, burning coal at Huntly is the last resort before a brown-out or black-out, he adds. But the company is also evaluating substitute green fuels. Pure hydrogen could replace natural gas, though “realistically, that’s 10 to 20 years away”.

Wood is also a feasible replacement for coal. In early 2022, the company will trial wood pellets in Huntly’s coal units. “We’re quite excited about that,” Jewell says.

Wood is a renewable source of fuel, though it would have to come from newly planted forests to be truly carbon-neutral. Its biggest hurdle could be cost. Industrial boilers can repurpose waste wood left over from forestry. Huntly’s appetite would be much greater, so it would have to use the finished timber – and compete with other consumers.

However, the cost to burn coal and gas is rising, courtesy of our emissions trading scheme.

Contact Energy also operates a number of fossil-fuelled power plants, including a gas plant in Taranaki that is working this winter to supplement renewable stations.

Contact aims to cut its generation footprint by 45 per cent by 2026, says chief executive Mike Fuge​.

A large geothermal plant – which will generate 3 per cent of the country’s annual power demands – is under construction and will do most of the heavy lifting, he adds. It will run “all the time, all year”, which will allow the Taranaki gas plant and others to slow down.

Although geothermal electricity is classed as renewable, it is a source of carbon dioxide, which leaks out from the geothermal liquid. Next year, Contact will trial re-injecting this gas in a way that doesn’t clog the system, Fuge says. “You’ve got to go carefully, but we’re quite excited by that possibility.”

Contact is also evaluating hydrogen gas as a replacement for fossil fuels in its peaker plants, which kick in for a few hours when demand spikes. It’s also run the numbers on large-scale batteries as a back-up. One barrier is that batteries must pay transmission rates when power goes in as well as out, Fuge says. “They’re not quite economic yet, but they will be soon.”

An increase in power generated day-to-day by new geothermal and wind will also leave more water in the hydro lakes to be used at peak times. “We don’t have a lot of [water] storage, but certainly that dynamic will increase,” Fuge says.

Both Contact’s and Genesis’ renewable generation plans have been vetted by an independent group, which found these are consistent with efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Stay on top of the latest climate news. The Forever Project's Olivia Wannan will keep you in the know each week. Sign up here.