International study finds planting trees can cause big boost in summer rain

Auckland's Western Springs park, where pine trees have been felled and replaced by native plants.

A major international study has found swapping farmland for forests can trigger sweeping changes to how much rain an area gets, and it could be important for drought-prone parts of New Zealand.

The study, by Swiss researchers, was published in the Nature Geoscience journal last week.

Using observation-based statistical modelling, researchers found if forest cover was increased by 20 per cent, Europe would get an average of 7.6 per cent more rain over the summer months.

Not only that, but rainfall downwind of new forests would also increase.

READ MORE:

* Carbon farmers bought swaths of NZ promising to create native forests – but researchers doubt it will work

* Buy the hill: 'Depressing and farcical' rules prevent native forest gaining carbon credits

* Climate change in Canterbury: are the government's plans a silver bullet or a pipe dream?



The research team believed converting agricultural land to forest could partly offset climate change-caused drying trends.

They said their findings should be considered when governments are developing land-management strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

But the research came with a warning – rainfall would be boosted year-round, so expanding forests could intensify winter rain levels too.

Robyn Edie New Zealand Native Forest Restoration Trust and Otatara Land Care Group members, with Geoff Davidson on the right.

Geoff Davidson, one of the founding trustees of New Zealand’s Native Forest Restoration Trust, said the study could easily apply to New Zealand.

Many parts of the country that had been heavily deforested – like Otago, the Canterbury Plains, and the North Island’s East Coast – were more prone to summer droughts, he said.

According to research done in 2004, the Canterbury Plains had less than 0.5 per cent of its native plant cover left.

“They are now very much arable or pasture economies, trees tend to get in the way [of that].”

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff The Student Volunteer Army helps Forest and Bird plant native trees at Waimea Inlet. "It’s an incredibly generous donation to the community and the nation," organisers say. (First published May 2021)

The Climate Change Commission recommended planting at least 12,000 hectares of native forest in 2021, rising to 25,000ha annually by 2030, to act as a carbon sink. It also recommended ramping up exotic forests by planting about 380,000ha in the next 15 years.

Pine plantations were not much help when it came to drought prevention though, Davidson said.

“Pines unfortunately absorb so much water, [they] certainly don’t improve conditions.

“Native forests tend to be much more moisture holding, with their undergrowth and leaf litter. That is very recognised in the Climate Change Commission’s report.”

This also made native forests much less flammable, which could be significant for areas susceptible to wildfires in the summer months, he said.

“I’m no meteorologist, but if there are more forests, you’ll generally have more rain.

“In an effort to reduce the potential of future droughts, I think it’s important to be planting more trees.”

Davidson said preventing drought was useful to farmers too, and in places like the Canterbury Plains underground aquifers would benefit from the extra protection and filtration native forests provided.

“It’s a win-win. To me, it’s common sense – I’m very happy if we take the message of this study on board.”