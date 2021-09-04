The new leaders of change: The time to act on climate change is now

Law student and Ngāi Tahu representative Erana Riddell says our political processes are too slow. “If the system’s too slow to enact the change we need now, throw it out.”

If thousands of young climate marchers across the globe can teach us anything, it’s that the face of environmental leadership is changing.

The new leaders want young people, who will have to deal with the fallout of the climate catastrophe, to have a say on what we do to prevent it. They want indigenous communities, who will be some of the most profoundly impacted, to be heard.

That change is being echoed in New Zealand too.

Law student Erana Riddell, 23, is one of a growing number of young Kiwis getting involved with local government to make a difference for the planet.

She is a member of Environment Canterbury’s (ECan) Youth Rōpū, and is the first youth member to be co-opted into one of the region’s water zone committees.

While Riddell says she stumbled into local government work, growing up close to her whakapapa – Ngāi Tahu on her dad’s side, and Ngāti Porou on her mum’s – has always steered her towards a connection with the land.

She started out as a member of the Selwyn District’s Youth Council as a “time filler”. Then she saw ECan advertising its Youth Rōpū.

“I am mana whenua, [but] I didn’t know anything about the environmental decision-making process. I didn’t know anything about ECan.”

The rōpū has done some important work.

When the time came to make submissions on ECan’s long-term plan, it ran hui for young people across Canterbury to make sure they understood the plan and that their voices were heard.

Possibly their biggest achievement was getting youth members full representation and voting rights on water zone committees.

When Riddell joined the Banks Peninsula Water Zone Committee she was the youngest by at least 15 years.

Her new colleagues were welcoming, but that didn’t mean there weren’t barriers to young environmentalists getting involved.

“I had this preconceived idea I’d have to know everything about everything in order to have a value-based opinion on it.”

Riddell says passionate young Kiwis still run up against unsupportive and sometimes aggressive adults, often stuck in old ways of thinking.

“We need to look at how to make these spaces more accessible.”

While ECan was making progress, young people still lacked a voice around a lot of political tables nationally, and their frustration was growing.

“We ... are growing up in a different world than our nanas and koros and parents. We know the consequences, and if we don’t act we’re going to be the ones who reap the rewards.”

Riddell says mana whenua are also left out of environmental conversations too often.

“People are always saying, oh we have no clue how to live sustainably, but Māori actually do. They have 700 years of knowledge.

“Really, it’s recognising what’s good for Māori is good for the world. We all want the same thing.”

Using that knowledge could go a long way towards better biodiversity, sustainability, and climate outcomes, she says.

“Water is an ancestor to us. For Wairewa Rūnanga at Little River, catching tuna [eels] is a big thing for us, and harvesting saltwater fisheries.

“For a farmer, that water feeds his stock, his family. We lose a lot by going head to head.”

The environment should never suffer for profit though, she says.

“If there’s no planet, there’s no people.”

“If Arowhenua in Timaru can only eat one tuna per month from their ancestral waterway … the system’s not good enough. For Pasifika people, sea level rise means their homes will be underwater.”

Both the Crown and councils around New Zealand use the concept of kaitiakitanga – or guardianship of the land – liberally, but in many cases downgrade mana whenua to just stakeholders.

“What if we all really knew our history? That’d be awesome in these governing bodies. For a lot [of them], it’s going to be a really confronting process that they’re going to have to go through.

