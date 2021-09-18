Teetering surf tower a warning as sea eats into Waikato's west coast

The top part of the Raglan Surf Life Saving Club tower will be lifted off the beach by a crane.

Mother nature is sending a strong signal for coastal communities to rethink life by the beach before the next high tide erodes their homes, hopes and dreams.

It’s a warning backed by academics and elected members who are cautiously watching the west coast of Waikato be washed into the sea.

The Raglan Surf Life Saving Club’s tower is being held up as an example of how quickly sea erosion can put properties in jeopardy.

The tower is just 11 years old but on Tuesday it will be lifted out of Ngārunui Beach after waves rolling in from the Tasman Sea eroded sand back to the rock base of the structure.

TOM LEE/STUFF The Trust Waikato Raglan Surf Life Saving Club tower at Ngarunui beach is at risk of collapse as the ocean erodes the dunes around it.

Waikato District Council will use some of its $1.5 million disaster relief fund to pay for its removal. Initial costs were forecast to be $25,000.

The top part of the tower will be lifted out and the concrete base demolished. The club is looking to give the tower shell to the community, if it can be repurposed.

The club is also adamant the popular beach will be open for the new season which starts on Labour Weekend, October 25, and runs through to April.

The council has pledged to help make sure the public service continues this summer.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Professor Karin Bryan says coastal communities are going to have to learn how to “be flexible” with the environment.

Raglan Surf Life Saving Club director David Galuszka said a mobile tower is one option to use at the beach this summer.

The club rooms above the beach also provided a good vantage point for staff to watch over the coast.

“It’s not ideal losing the tower ... but regardless of whether we have a tower or not we will still be patrolling, it’s just going to look a bit different.”

Professor Karin Bryan at the University of Waikato is a specialist in oceanography and is also a director of the university’s Environmental Research Institution.

She is aware of the erosion at Ngārunui Beach where the “wave climate” had increased.

Tom Lee/Stuff The tower is only 11 years old but the sea erosion has already reached its concrete base.

Wave climate is a term used to describe how much wave energy is going on to the beach. Erosion is caused when there is an increased amount of wave energy.

But Bryan said the increases at Ngārunui Beach were out of sync with the seasonal cycles.

“My understanding is that the shoreline was in the same state in the 1960s, then it gradually increased outwards. Now it has started to come back [erode] quite severely.”

There had been a detected increase in wave climate in the Southern Ocean and the Southern Tasman Sea, which could be a normal cycle or be a result of climate change.

“Certainly the Southern Ocean is an area where wave climates have been predicted to increase with climate change.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Vodafone’s Aqualink cable which carries internet data between the North and South islands became exposed when sea eroded sand from Ngārunui Beach.

Coastal communities would have to expect more “dynamic changes” in coastal patterns and learn to be flexible with the environment.

“When we put in the likes of surf life towers, they may have to be moveable, something they can drop in and be picked up with helicopters.”

Bryan said councils were ramping up their efforts to prepare for coastal climate change and erosion challenges.

“In the next six months they're getting all of their coastal adaptation plans up to scratch, all the councils we’ve talked to, it’s a top priority for them.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Raglan Surf Life Saving Club director David Galuszka on the balcony of the tower in November 2020.

“I think you will see some significant changes to the way the councils are recommending how we plan for this.”

Coastal erosion will force more changes in the property market.

“Coastal property prices are still quite high but I think people need to be wary of what’s happening over the next 20 years, I think property values would likely start to come down quickly.”

Fred Lichtwark, a Waikato regional councillor who lives in Raglan, agrees that coastal erosion will have long-term consequences for the property market.

“The regional council has an inundation tool on its website and it gives a prediction as to where sea levels will rise.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato regional councillor Fred Lichtwark says property owners needed to be more aware of the risks coastal erosion places on mortgages and insurance policies.

“It is something people should use because it will give them a heads-up on whether a property is going to be a good investment.”

Lichtwark and Bryan both forecast tougher rules in the insurance industry as well.

“If you take a mortgage out on a property, that requires insurance,” Bryan said.

“Insurance gets renewed every year and your insurance company may not be willing to insure your property if it is in a coastal area and your mortgage could be jeopardy,” Bryan said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waikato district councillor for Raglan Lisa Thomson says the council will offer help to ensure the surf club can operate for the coming summer season.

Lichtwark is also the manager of Whaingaroa Harbour Care which restores the area around Raglan harbour with riparian plantings.

He was also worried about the Vodafone telecommunications cable which became exposed every time sea erosion took another chunk out of Ngārunui Beach.

“I had asked Vodafone about the idea of building a wharf next to the surf club tower and securing the cable underneath it, out to the sea.

“But they favoured burying the cable another 2 metres and recently it’s been exposed again and is sitting on top of the beach.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Winter waves have eaten away at the beach in front of the tower which in 2015 was awarded a $20,000 grant to help install a solar power system on its roof.

Vodafone said it had two cables near the beach. The Aqualink cable which people may have seen exposed recently, had been buried and secured again.

“But there’s always the potential it may be exposed again following extreme weather or because of changing beach conditions.

“Our teams will continue to work with the Waikato District Council to respond to ongoing erosion on the beach.”

The Aqualink cable carries internet data between the North and South islands while the Tasman Global Access cable, also near the beach, was securely buried, Vodafone said. That cable ran between New Zealand and Australia.

Lichtwark said the regional council supported the Waikato District Council’s managed retreat approach to coastal erosion. So did the surf club. Galuszka said moving the tower back up land was the only sensible option.

Waikato district councillor for Raglan, Lisa Thomson lived at the beach town’s harbour mouth and watched the daily tide.

“Ngārunui, where the surf club tower is, is where I take my daily walk and over the past few weeks mother nature and tangaroa have really hit the west coast hard.

“We already have had that experience at Port Waikato where we had to remove another surf club from the shifting sands.”

Thomson said the council would work with the club to make sure it was ready for the new summer season.

“We want to make sure we can support the club above and beyond the disaster relief fund, staff are looking at the options now.”