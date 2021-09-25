How should Tasman District adapt to coastal hazards and sea level rise?

A police officer dons a life jacket as he heads along a street in Ruby Bay flooded by a storm surge associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi, which hit the Nelson-Tasman region in February 2018. The sea is breaching a rock wall in the background.

Tasman District Council wants to hear residents' views on options for adapting to sea level rise and coastal hazards.

A risk assessment released in late 2020 revealed an estimated 8400 people in the district live in low-lying coastal areas that are vulnerable to storm inundation and sea level rise.

More than 5000 buildings, mostly in the Motueka-Riwaka area, about 350 archaeological sites, eight closed landfills, 3650ha of grassland, 2106ha of coastal indigenous vegetation (much of it in Abel Tasman National Park) and 941ha of urban land were identified as being at risk.

Those risks arise from coastal storm inundation that has a 1 per cent chance of occurring in any year and up to 2 metres of sea level rise.

READ MORE:

* Thousands of Tasman homes at risk of storm inundation and sea level rise

* Don't panic over Tasman district coastal hazards, says mayor

* Flood risk worse than council inundation maps suggest, lobbyists say



Braden Fastier/Stuff The damaged rock wall at Ruby Bay after ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi hit in Februrary 2018.

A range of infrastructure is also vulnerable including the Bell Island wastewater treatment plant, Motueka wastewater treatment plant, water trunk mains and about 160km of roads.

That risk assessment followed the release in July 2019 of coastal hazard maps. The maps show areas of low-lying land and how it may be affected by sea level rise scenarios in half-metre increments, from 0.5m to 2m. A rise of 0.5m is tipped as possible by 2060 at the earliest. Those maps also show the effect of higher tides caused by storms.

Now the coastal management project team members at the council want to steer the discussion towards options for adapting to those risks and are seeking feedback from the public.

Project lead Diana Worthy said there was a mix of options that would broadly fit into four categories – accommodate, protect, avoid and retreat.

“We are already using these options in various ways,” Worthy said.

Supplied A snip from the Tasman District Council coastal hazards map viewer, showing the extent of low-lying coastal land at Motueka that may be affected by a sea level rise of 2m and a storm tide. High St (SH60) is shown in red.

Relocatable houses built in some coastal locations were an example of the accommodation option. Sand push-ups and rock walls were soft and hard protection measures. A plan change made operative in 2015 directing future expansion of Māpua and Ruby Bay away from low-lying land was an example of avoidance while a proposal to relocate the Motueka wastewater treatment plan illustrated managed retreat.

Servicing the settlements of Motueka, Riwaka and Kaiteriteri, the Motueka wastewater plant is near the coast, adjacent to the Motueka River within an area expected to be vulnerable to coastal storm inundation. Rather than seeking to renew the plant’s resource consents when they expire, the council is looking at relocating it inland within 15 years.

Worthy said the engagement now was at a “high level” and not site specific. The next stage would be local-level discussions.

“These are complex issues, so it is important we start the conversations now,” Worthy said. “At this stage, our focus is to raise awareness and develop a common understanding about what we know and the options we have. It’s an opportunity to talk generally around the options.”

Supplied Tasman District Council plans to relocate the Motueka wastewater treatment plant, which is in an area expected to be vulnerable to coastal storm inundation.

Resource scientist Glenn Stevens agreed the options that were used ultimately would be guided by central Government decisions, the proposed replacement legislation for the Resource Management Act in particular. However, the views expressed by residents now would not be wasted.

“They’re still useful,” Stevens said, adding the engagement would help residents prepare for what they may face and help with future decision-making. “It’s a start, getting all our ducks in a row.”

Residents were invited to find out more by registering for one of three planned webinars. The first was scheduled to be held from 7pm to 8pm on Tuesday, the second on September 30 from noon to 1pm followed by the third later that same day, from 7pm to 8pm.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Ruby Bay residents battle the storm surge associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi, which hit Tasman District in February 2018.

Worthy said while the rate of sea level rise was uncertain, it would have increasing implications for development and infrastructure in coastal areas along with environmental, cultural, economic, and societal effects.

“We want to understand the views on these options and if there are alternative options or ideas for coastal management that we should consider,” she said. “Long-term adaptive planning work will take several years to complete and the community conversation will be ongoing. However, the decisions we make over the coming years will affect generations to come – shaping the places we live, work, and value.”

Further information about the project with links to feedback forms is available online at tasman.govt.nz/my-council/projects/coastal-management-responding-to-climate-change/ with feedback due to close on October 15.