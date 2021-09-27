The low-down on KiwiSaver and eco-builds

Living as sustainable a life as possible is becoming increasingly important for many Kiwis.

An increase in Kiwis wanting to lead lives kinder to the environment has spurred a change in how we build our homes.

"Sustainability is becoming more popular, and there's an increase in the desire to live in a more sustainable way," says Sebastian Gehricke, a lecturer and deputy director of the Climate and Energy Finance Group at the University of Otago Business School.

"The demographic is also changing as more younger people grow up and have grown up with issues like climate change," says Gehricke - who has built an off-the-grid tiny house powered by solar energy.

Similarly, Amy Todd and her husband Steven are building their own eco-home as a way to embrace living sustainably.

"We'll be hands-on building an entirely off-the-grid passive house in Coromandel—our own dream home that we designed," says Amy.

"We'll be using ethical, New Zealand-made materials as much as possible, and we'll also be planting a large permaculture garden and orchard to help sustain us. In the end, we'll have a warm, beautifully temperate home made mostly from wood, which uses the sun for power and the rain for water. I can't wait to live in it."

Environmentalism is embedded into the couple's lifestyle.

Building an eco-home was an obvious choice, says Amy.

"We decided to change how we live, which meant becoming a sustainable, passive architect for Steven after 20 years of being a project director for construction, and the chance for me to be an artist again and a permaculture gardener," Amy says.

"It was intrinsic in our decision that we build somewhere that embodies our desire to make this world better for everyone, and to show our daughter a way of living we could be proud of and that she may need for the future. Our new home will be where we live, work and be together—it will be calm, serene and surrounded by nature."

Using KiwiSaver for an eco build

KiwiSaver can make the eco-home of your dreams possible. If you're a first-time buyer looking to build an eco-home or tiny home that's fixed to the ground and constructed on a foundation, you can use your KiwiSaver funds to buy the land and build your eco-home.

If your tiny home is transportable and on wheels, it will be considered a vehicle and you can't use your KiwiSaver funds to buy it. You can, however, use your KiwiSaver to buy the land where your tiny home will stand on.

In either case, the eco-home will need to be your principal place of residence.

Options to consider when building a sustainable home include using as many NZ-made materials as possible, and building a permaculture garden to grow food.

Here are a few more tips for using KiwiSaver to buy your first home:

Check that you qualify for a First Home Grant

Kāinga Ora offers a First Home Grant of up to $10,000 for eligible home buyers. You may qualify if you're a first-time home buyer or in some rare cases a previous home owner and you've been contributing regularly to your KiwiSaver for 3–5 years. Check the Kāinga Ora website for eligibility requirements.

Don't leave withdrawals until the last minute

Ensure you have 10 days to process your first home withdrawal.

Make sure you're in the right fund type

Consider if you're in the right KiwiSaver fund type based on your appetite for risk and time frame. For instance, investing in a growth or aggressive fund within 1–3 years of buying a first home could leave you vulnerable to a market correction that would drag down the value of available funds. Think about switching to a lower-risk fund type as you come closer to buying.

Be in KiwiSaver for at least three years

This is the minimum period before you can withdraw funds for your first home or be eligible for a First Home Grant.

Get back on track to rebuild your retirement nest egg

Keep contributing to your KiwiSaver to set yourself up for a comfortable life after retirement.

SUPPLIED John Berry, CEO of Pathfinder.

In the same way that eco-homes aim to contribute to a sustainable future, ethical KiwiSaver funds aim to generate good financial returns by investing in companies that will help society move to a more sustainable future.

An example of this is Pathfinder KiwiSaver's funding of three Community Finance housing projects to provide warm, dry environmentally friendly houses for those in need.

"Our plan is to be part of the solution for building new emergency, transitional, social and affordable houses in New Zealand," explains CEO John Berry.

"There is such a great need and it makes sense for our KiwiSaver to be involved if we can have impact and also generate a financial return."

Amy says she joined Pathfinder as it "made me feel that I can make a difference."

"I don't want to put my money into mining fossil fuels. I want to buy into companies and people that are looking after our earth," she says.

Pathfinder is New Zealand's only B-Corp certified fund manager. Find out more about Pathfinder KiwiSaver at path.co.nz.