Proposed library and homes at risk from insurance retreat, expert says

Homes in Nelson stand to lose insurance by 2050, with a proposed multi-million dollar library in the CBD among properties at risk of insurance retreat, a climate economist warns.

Victoria University of Wellington researcher Belinda Storey, who spoke at a Nelson-based webinar on Wednesday, said properties in a one-in-100-year flood zone in Nelson were likely to lose insurance within 30 years.

Around 4500 Nelson properties were identified as at risk from coastal inundation in a one-in-100-year event – known as a 1 per cent AEP (annual exceedance probability) - under sea level rise scenarios of up to 2m.

This was one of the scenarios in modelling released by Nelson City Council last year.

This week, the council notified homeowners their properties were among more than 5000 identified as potentially affected by river flood modelling, revised to take climate changes scenarios into account.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Homes were flooded on Nelson's Monaco peninsula during ex-cyclone Fehi, in February 2018.

A report Storey published in 2020 found at least 10,000 homes in New Zealand’s four biggest cities would be effectively uninsurable in three decades, with Wellington the first to start losing access to affordable insurance – in 15 years.

In the webinar arranged by the local branch of the New Zealand Institute of Architects, and Engineering New Zealand, Storey said Nelson most aligned with Auckland, because Nelson had quite a large tidal range.

Asked if a $44m library that the council proposed to build next to Nelson's Maitai River could be at risk of insurance retreat, Storey said she hadn’t undertaken specific analysis of the location.

“But from what is described, it suggests that it is likely to.”

Supplied/Nelson City Council Nelson City Council's proposed new riverside library on the corner of Halifax and Trafalgar Streets, is in an area at risk of coastal inundation in a present day event, with a one per cent change of occurring in any year, council modelling shows.

The council’s coastal inundation maps showed the site of the proposed library, on the corner of Halifax and Trafalgar Streets, was within an area of the CBD where inundation may occur under a present day 1 per cent AEP event.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Ruby Bay residents battle the storm surge associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi, which hit Tasman District in February 2018.

Storey told Stuff it was likely that a number of homeowners exposed to flood risk would pressure their local government for public expenditure on defences.

“That doesn't hold.”

“When that defence fails, and it inevitably it will, there are more assets and more people in harm's way.”

While it would make sense for society to pay to defend some critical infrastructure that was hard to relocate, Storey discouraged that for “entire areas” like a CBD.

“We may need to intensify in those locations that are safer.”

Sven Martin/Supplied Ex-cyclone Fehi hits the suburb of Glenduan, north of Nelson, in 2018. A rock revetment has since been built which the council says is engineered to protect the beachside road against a 5 -10 year storm event.

Storey had developed a model of “climate leases”, aimed largely at preventing new building in hazardous locations.

The leases put a time limit on a property, with use rights extinguished after that time.

“A council could say ... yes you can rebuild there, but you need to have vacated the property within this period of time, because this is the period of time that we believe safe occupation can occur.”

The mechanism would encourage innovation around mobile houses, Storey said.

If people didn’t support the risk with their financial decisions, there was “an implied expectation that society will bail them out”, she said.

For people who already owned properties as a financial investment in flood zones, she advised they undertook research “to understand the amount that climate risk is not currently incorporated into the value of that property”.

If people wanted to stay in a property because they had an emotional connection to it, she advised they made sure they understood how long it would be safe to occupy.