Fiordland subject of $8.6m carbon sink study

Retrieving mud from the sea floor in Fiordland will allow researchers to analyse the ability of fjords to absorb carbon, and provide a pathway to protect these natural carbon sinks.

The answer to carbon neutrality could lie in the mud at the base of Doubtful Sound.

Fiordland will be the subject of an $8.6 million, five-year project by the University of Otago as they aim to discover if fjords, which act as natural “sponges” for carbon, have a tipping point of carbon absorption.

University of Otago associate professor Christopher Moy, who will head the project alongside Otago honorary professor Gary Wilson, said the funding for the project, provided by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) through the Endeavour Fund, would allow them to deeply analyse fjords ability to hold carbon for the first time.

“We’ve been working for the past ten years or so on different aspects of this, and it’s really through this amazing initiative that we now have a lot of things in place, we have the team, the technology, the University’s research vessel, so now we can really take this challenge on in a whole new way with this level of support. It’s an amazing opportunity,” he said.

The New Zealand Climate Change Commission report, released earlier, this year had identified a need to better understand carbon sinks in order to provide a pathway to carbon neutrality, he said.

Understanding the size, variability, and how climate change and management decisions influence carbon sinks would help in making environmental management decisions to safeguard those carbon sinks, he said.

The combination of steep slopes, steep topography, native rainforests and tectonic plate activity makes Fiordland the perfect place for it to occur.

“Many of these fjord basins have very low oxygen concentrations in the water, so the ability for the fjord to hold onto that carbon for a long period of time is really, really high, so we think Fiordland is a really important carbon sink.”

They would be collecting mud, sampling water and collecting other measurement from different fjords in the region across the five years, he said.

“We really want to know how much carbon is in the mud, how it's distributed around the fjord, and where it derives from.

“We ultimately want to see how much carbon is down there and what the primary controls are on their burial.”

The project will be a collaborative effort between Ngāi Tahu, Fiordland Marine Guardians and a team of New Zealand and international scientists.

“I think those partnerships were why we were so successful in this proposal ... it’s really a multidisciplinary scene, and we all kind of look at this carbon cycling program with different lenses and different backgrounds.”

The project would be started by the beginning of next year, with funding granted by the MBIE earlier in September, he said.

“I’m very excited, and very grateful, there’s not many opportunities in science to really undertake a project on this scale for this duration of time, I’m really looking forward to working with our team,” he said.