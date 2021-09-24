Wellington council sets more ambitious target for emissions reductions

The Wellington City Council committed to a 57 per cent reduction, based on of 2020 values, by 2030 in order to reach net-zero by 2050.

Wellington City must cut its emissions by more than half in the next 20 years to reach net-zero by 2050.

That’s every car ride, every hour with the light on, every possible activity which produces emission each day – halved, or offset.

The Wellington City Council agreed on Thursday to set the new goal of reducing its emissions by 57 per cent of 2020 values by 2030 – that’s 597,571 tonnes of CO2 – bringing it into line with the latest science.

The city’s net greenhouse gas emissions fell 7 per cent between 2001 and 2020, despite an increase in economic and population growth, but without updating its 2030 target, the city would fall short of fulfilling its role in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

WCC/Supplied Wellington's total emissions for 2020 are dominated by road transport (petrol and diesel) and stationary energy consumption in homes, office buildings and industry(electricity and natural gas consumption).

Wellington’s total gross emissions for the year ending June 30, 2020 – that is, all emissions within the city’s boundary – were 1,049,016 tonnes of CO2 or equivalent emissions.

This came mostly from road transport and energy (electric and gas) consumption in homes, office buildings and industry.

The previous target was a reduction in carbon emissions of 43 per cent by 2030, and 68 per cent by 2040. The goal remains to reach net zero by 2050.

The new target is based on methodology recommended by the One Planet City Challenge (OPCC).

Net emissions take into account carbon sequestration from forests. Gross reductions during this timeframe were 8 per cent, but there was an increase in tree harvesting.

Cr Tamatha Paul told fellow councillors the new target "gives us an even higher bar to reach to”.

"We know the next few months are going to be absolutely critical in the way we deal with climate change," she said. The council will be considering the new district plan, Let's Get Wellington Moving decisions, and decisions on a new cycleway network.

Wellingtonians remain the biggest public transport users in the country, and projects like Let’s Get Wellington Moving and a new 147-kilometre citywide cycling network are in line with reducing emissions in that sector.

WCC/Supplied Wellington City Council has set a new goal of reducing emissions by 57 per cent by 2030, based on 2020 levels.

Two years ago, the council declared a climate and ecological emergency and approved the Te Atakura First to Zero blueprint.

Resetting the 2030 target allows the council to commit to the Race to Zero pledge, a global campaign to unite cities, businesses, and non-governmental organisations to take action to halve emissions by 2030.

The council committed to planning at least one inclusive and equitable climate action as listed on the pledge’s website.

Hutt City Council also committed to signing up to the Race to Zero climate initiative on Thursday, joining more than 730 cities worldwide. Before today, the only council to sign up was Auckland City.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Lower Hutt has joined the handful of cities to sign up to the Race to Zero pledge, voted on by councillors on Thursday. (File photo)

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said: “We know that the world is facing a climate crisis, and we must act now if we don’t want our city to feel the full force of climate change.

Other work the Lower Hutt council is doing to lower emissions includes its first internal carbon reduction plan, a rubbish and recycling service change to lower waste to landfill, installing a methane-burning flare at Silverstream landfill, and securing funding to install EV chargers around the city.