More floods, more fires, more droughts: Report's 'dark picture' for Kiwi kids

Amber speaks about the impact of climate change on her home in Australia.

Without drastic action to curb our carbon emissions, a baby born here in 2020 could live through six times as many heat waves and four times as many droughts as past generations, a new report says.

International charity Save the Children released its Born into the Climate Crisis report on Monday, ahead of the United Nations global climate conference in Glasgow later this year.

It shows the devastating impact the climate crisis will have on children and their rights, if nations do not work together urgently to limit average warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The data came from new climate modelling for 178 countries by Belgian researchers, which revealed that, under Paris Agreement pledges, a child born in 2020 would experience twice as many bushfires, almost three times as many crop failures, two-and-a-half times as many droughts, three times as many river floods and seven times more heat waves as someone born in the 1960s.

READ MORE:

* Planetary healthcheck delivers 'unprecedented', 'terrifying' picture

* Climate change: World 'dangerously close' to running out of time, says UK climate chief

* Canterbury floods: Is climate change to blame for severe weather events?



It projected up to 24 times as many extreme weather events for children worldwide. Kids growing up in Australia and the Pacific could expect to see 10 times as many.

In New Zealand, a child born in 2020 would experience 5.6 times as many heat waves and 4.3 times as many droughts as older generations – well above the global average – as well as 1.5 times as many wildfires, 1.4 times as many river floods, and 1.3 as many crop failures, if global emissions continued along their current trajectory.

Prospects for our Pacific neighbours were even more grim.

Save the Children Annies from Vanuatu speaks at a Children's Press Conference about living in the most vulnerable country in the Pacific.

A baby born last year in Papua New Guinea would face double the risk of bush fires and 10 times as many heat waves as their elders, while children in Vanuatu – already recovering from a barrage of devastating cyclones – would face nearly three times as many droughts.

The report also found when ranked by income, the top half of countries were responsible for 86 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions, while the lower half were responsible for just 14.

Despite this, children in low and middle-income countries would suffer the most serious impacts of the climate crisis.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Thousands of Kiwi children have marched for stronger action on climate change in recent years.

“They have inherited a problem not of their own making,” the report said.

Report author Erin Ryan said the figures painted a dark picture.

“The life and prospects of a child born today look dramatically, irreversibly different to their parents and grandparents.”

In New Zealand, the main issues the children of 2020 would face were heat waves and droughts, she said.

“This is a child rights emergency of the highest order. The evidence can’t be any clearer that if nations do not work together to put children at the centre of their climate strategies and take urgent action to limit warming to that crucial 1.5C point, millions will be at risk of serious harm.”

This was not a future problem where action could be delayed any further, Ryan said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A School Strike 4 Climate march in Christchurch.

“Ask the millions of Australian children who watched 17 million hectares of our country burn in 2020, or kids in the Pacific who have already lost their homes to catastrophic cyclones, and they will tell you – the climate emergency is already upon us.”

Save the Children New Zealand advocacy and research director Jacqui Southey said the report portrayed a bleak view of the future for today’s tamariki and their whānau.

“We’ve already seen the devastating impact of flooding on our communities recently, and with a predicted rise in these – as well as far greater rises in droughts and heat waves – we need to take the warnings and recommendations in this report seriously.”

The data showed it was not too late to turn the figures around.

If governments drastically accelerated efforts to limit warming to 1.5C, the lifetime exposure of newborns to heat waves could be reduced by 45 per cent, droughts by 39 per cent, river floods by 38 per cent, crop failures by 28 per cent, and wildfires by 10 per cent.

Save the Children had four recommendations for the New Zealand Government: rapid phasing out of fossil fuels, increasing the amount of money spent on climate change adaption and mitigation, recognising children as equal stakeholders in the climate crisis, and scaling up social protection systems.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw says unless decision-makers step up now, the children of the future will have a huge burden to deal with. (File photo)

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said he wanted children in Aotearoa – and across the globe – to live in a safe and thriving world.

“Unless those of us in decision-making positions right now step up, our children will have an immense mental burden and relentless physical impacts to deal with throughout their lives.

“That would be unacceptable.”