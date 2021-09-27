Wellington Airport accepts panel's recommendation in bid to expand, residents question climate implications

The airport wants to expand to the east, reclassifying land formerly owned by the Miramar Golf Club to allow jets to park there, to prevent more delays on its tarmac. (File photo)

Wellington Airport has accepted the recommendation, made after a formal hearing in May, to allow a change in zoning that will enable the airport to expand to the east.

The two Notices of Requirement set to be confirmed will allow for the land formerly owned by, and still occupied by, the Miramar Golf Course, to be used for “airport purposes” .

The airport says little will change immediately.

“This decision does not mean expansion is imminent. Our immediate priority is on managing our ongoing response to Covid-19,” said the airport’s chief executive Steve Sanderson.

The golf course which these houses on Strathmore's Bunker Way overlook is set to become tarmac.

“However, the proposed East Side designation provides the community with certainty as to how the airport is likely to be developed over time and enables us to expand efficiently within set conditions of use,”

Wellington Airport is one of the most space constrained airports in the world with a 112-hectare site; Auckland Airport has 1600ha, and Christchurch has 760ha. The airport says congestion on the tarmac and in the terminal would return as air travel recovered.

“Sustainable air travel requires more infrastructure and more space – for example, electric aircraft will be smaller and more numerous, requiring additional stands, and the introduction of electric and hydrogen aircraft was “in the not-too-distant future,” Sanderson said.

The council’s recommendation, through an independent panel, was for the reclassification to go ahead for the main site – the existing airport site – and the east side area (Miramar Golf Course).

It laid out some extra conditions – a buffer area to be planted where practicable to provide screening, and no powered aircraft operations between 10pm and 7am – but as they made very few changes to the initial proposal, residents were not surprised to hear the airport had accepted it.

Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson says, far from flying in the face of climate-friendly design, expansion was necessary as sustainable air travel requires more infrastructure and more space.

Guardians of the Bays co-chair Yvonne Weeber said community and environmental groups objected to the expansion “due to the lack of consideration of climate change, community amenity (especially noise) and long-term economic resilience”.

Resident Jeff Weir said the expansion was based on bogus forecasts of passenger numbers doubling by 2040, based on modelling that didn’t take climate change policy, nor people’s changing preferences, into account.

“It's going to cost hundreds of millions, and once that sea level rise kicks in – long after people have significantly reduced their flying – it's going to become the dictionary definition of a stranded asset,” he said.

“It might make a good boat ramp one day, but that's about it.”

Generation Zero’s Arran Whiteford said the decision-making process ignored climate change, and was “not fit for the 21st century”.

“We need to develop infrastructure that's fit for the future. We need a city which enables us to easily reduce our emissions.”

Residents have 15 days to appeal the decision. An appeal would take the decision to the Environment Court.