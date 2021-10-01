Yellow Pages being delivered this week - but do people still use them?

The 2021 edition of the Wellington Yellow Pages has listings from 18,000 local businesses, and features Jim Cryan from Grant Plumbing on the cover.

About 176,000 copies of the Yellow Pages will hit doorsteps throughout Wellington this week, prompting the by-now annual grumblings about its environmental impact.

The Wellington edition represents 0.08 per cent of all paper usage in New Zealand, and nationally the book represents 1.2 per cent of total paper usage each year.

Each year, its release prompts questions about the necessity of a paper directory when the information is freely available online, but 18,000 business still advertise in its pages in the Wellington region alone.

Yellow NZ distributes 2 million books nationwide featuring listings from 154,000 businesses, as part of an agreement with the government to ensure equitable access to emergency and essential information.

Yellow’s head of customer experience June Hartel said the book was more user-friendly when searching for a local business.

“Not everyone has ultrafast broadband in New Zealand, or is able to find the kind of hyper-local information they need when they search online.

“Add to this the 34 per cent of small businesses nationwide who have no online presence, and the book plays an important role in making connections.”

John Selkirk/Stuff The Yellow Pages book has been shrinking each year, as more and more businesses move their marketing online. Pictured: Dudley Enoka, general manager of Yellow Pages Group, with a stack of Yellow Pages directories in 2007. (File photo)

According to Nielsen data, more than 70,000 searches are conducted in Wellington using Yellow books each month. Seventy-seven per cent of these result in an action taken – a phone call, email, website or store visit.

About 12 per cent of households in Wellington have opted out of receiving the book.

Head of print Robert Jane said the opt-out model was part of the agreement with Government. “If you are a person in the community who has digital access challenges, or is elderly or disabled, an opt-in system may present a barrier to access."

“For any households or businesses who would prefer not to receive a book, we have worked to make opt-out as fast and simple as possible, via our website or QR code on the cover of the book.”

The books are made from forestry by-products, and are totally recyclable, purposefully designed to be remade into products such as packaging cartons, egg and fruit trays, and newsprint paper. The plastic wrap is recyclable at soft plastic collection locations.

Sustainability Trust chief executive Georgie Ferrari said she was surprised to find her own business still advertised in the Yellow Pages – it didn't align with her company’s own goals.

She said the book should run on an opt-in model rather than opt-out, and questioned whether the data on the number of searches was valid if it wasn’t known how many of these were by repeat users.

“It doesn't send a very good message if someone’s business model is just to print thousands and then deliver them regardless of whether people want them.”

Although it was totally recyclable, “we know that less than 10 per cent of all plastics that can be recycled are recycled,” Ferrari said. “Let’s just not create the waste in the first place.”

STUFF Follow a Dominion Post newspaper as it travels through the Oji recycling plant in Seaview, Wellington, and then on to the paper mill in Auckland.

On the cover of the latest Wellington issue is Jim Cryan, owner of Grant Plumbing, who has advertised in the Yellow Pages for 25 years.

Cryan said the combination of digital marketing support and the ad was “crucial to business success”.

Yellow offers print and digital marketing solutions for all businesses, starting with a free call with a marketing expert, and a free print and online listing.

In Auckland, director Andrew Durrans of Auckland Plumbers Group has been keeping track of how cost-effective it is to advertise in the Yellow Pages by using a unique 0800 number in the ad for the past five years.

Cost per call data showed it was 20 per cent less expensive to advertise in the Yellow Pages than Google Ads – but the number of total calls was reducing year on year.