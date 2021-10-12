With a plastic-free album, Lorde confronts the hidden carbon of data

Lorde’s latest album Solar Power only contains cardboard, paper and a download code – but it still has a carbon footprint.

So each album is carbon-neutral, the singer ensured these emissions were offset by planting trees.

However, the total footprint – primarily from the electricity of the data centres powering each download – surprised the 24-year-old Kiwi artist.

READ MORE:

* The Detail: Bringing Lorde’s take on waiata to the world

* Using Tiwai's power to cut pollution from our internet searches

* How bad is email for the environment?



Thinkstep Australia-New Zealand found each album produced the equivalent of 1.5 kilograms of carbon dioxide, across the creation and delivery of the box sold in store, containing leaflets and a poster, plus the electricity powering the download of the album from a data centre.

That’s the equivalent of driving about 8 kilometres in a car.

The download contributed 1.1kg of emissions – nearly three quarters of the total carbon footprint.

Ella Yelich-O’Connor​, known professionally as Lorde, said the results were eye-opening.

“The fact that the music’s download is the most emissions-intensive part of the album was interesting and unexpected,” the musician said in a statement. “I’m already thinking about ways to highlight this fundamental knowledge gap.”

For each album purchased, 1.5kg of greenhouse gas will be offset by new trees – half in Golden Bay and remainder in Vanuatu.

Supplied Lorde was surprised to discover the download of her album created more emissions than the production of the album box.

Thinkstep’s Barbara Nebel, who worked on the life cycle assessment, thought many people would be similarly surprised about the carbon footprint of data.

People rarely think about the digital infrastructure – and the electricity it requires – that springs into action when they hit the download button, she added.

Thinkstep situated the data centre storing Solar Power in the US, Nebel said. Unlike New Zealand's relatively green electricity grid, about 60 per cent of electricity in the US is generated by burning natural gas, coal and oil.

Although artists may have little sway over the electricity source of a data centre, Nebel thinks Lorde’s album is an opportunity to raise awareness.

It might encourage fans to download their favourite music. Services such as Spotify require a “constant stream of data coming down” and so increase the electricity consumed – and total emissions, Nebel explained.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff All data is powered by electricity. But the total carbon footprint depends on where we live – and where our data is stored.

The assessment did not include the power used on the device to download and play the album. Nebel said a study could not determine where the album was being downloaded and on which device – and both could impact the results.

The calculations also excluded the greenhouse gas produced during the creation, production and promotion of the music.

While it’s possible to add up these emissions – particularly if a group such as Thinkstep gets involved early – dividing these emissions is challenging, Nebel added.

“How much of that do you allocate to one download? Or concerts? Or different versions of the releases?”

The world is now using more data that ever, but data transfer is becoming more efficient, requiring less electricity to do the same job. Famous names pushing for a faster shift towards renewable energy could help, Nebel said. “Because if you don’t ask, it’s not going to happen.”

Stay on top of the latest climate news. The Forever Project's Olivia Wannan will keep you in the know each week. Sign up here.